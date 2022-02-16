Home » Investing » Unbelievable: 3 ETFs With Double-Digit Dividends!

Unbelievable: 3 ETFs With Double-Digit Dividends!

ETFs with double-digit dividends like Purpose Ethereum Yield ETF (TSX:ETHY) could be game changers.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income investors in Canada have plenty of options. The dividends from energy, banking, and telecommunications are robust enough to live on. But what if you’re looking for an enhanced alternative? 

If you’ve got an appetite for risk in exchange for niche income opportunities, here are some of the top exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can deliver double-digit dividend yields. 

Bitcoin yield ETF

Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (TSX:BTCY.B) is one of the most intriguing funds on the market. As the name suggests, the fund holds Bitcoin in reserve. Each unit of the ETF is backed by BTC worth US$7.2, or CA$9.2. The fund’s performance is closely correlated with the market price of BTC. 

However, it also offers a dividend. In fact, the dividend yield based on its latest distribution is a jaw-dropping 12.8%

How is this possible? Well, the team uses a strategy known as covered calls. They write call options on a portion of their Bitcoin holdings and sell it to traders on the stock market. In exchange, they collect a premium that is paid out to shareholders in the form of a dividend. 

Since Bitcoin is so volatile and options are so rare, these premiums are incredibly lucrative. That’s how Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF can offer a double-digit yield. 

Ethereum yield ETF

Purpose has another dividend fund focused on Bitcoin’s rival Ethereum. Purpose Ethereum Yield ETF (TSX:ETHY.B) offers an incredible 21% dividend yield.

This fund uses the same covered-call strategy to extract a yield. However, Ethereum is even more volatile than Bitcoin, which makes these options rarer and more valuable. The double-digit yield is a clear signal of the strategy’s success. 

Investors should also consider capital appreciation. Ethereum is a smaller asset with much more room to grow. At the time of writing, Ethereum’s circulating supply is worth US$372 billion, or CA$473 billion. Meanwhile its target market – smart contracts, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and private credit — are all worth trillions. 

If you’re looking for the ultimate dividend and growth opportunity, this ETF could be an ideal pick. 

Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF

Bitcoin and Ethereum are new asset classes, but the covered-call strategy is decades old. It’s traditionally used for commodities such as gold and oil. This is why an ETF focused on covered calls in the energy sector could be a good fit for any passive-income investor. 

Horizons Enhanced Income Energy ETF (TSX:HEE) offers exposure here. The fund invests in Canada’s most efficient oil and gas producers. Many of these underlying firms offer dividend rates that are far higher than the stock market average. To enhance the yield further, the team writes call options to collect premiums. 

While the trailing yield is just 4.3%, recent distributions have picked up because of rising oil prices. Some analysts believe the world faces an energy crunch in 2022. Crude oil could shoot past $100 a barrel, while natural gas reaches historic highs. Based on that, dividends from the energy sector could be far higher in the year ahead. 

According to the Horizon’s website, the annualized expected yield of the ETF is just over 9% right now. The yield could approach double digits if the price of oil and gas continues to climb. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Dividend Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you added Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) to your portfolio? If you’ve already bought Enbridge, great. If you’re still on the fence …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Make $10/Day in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you investing to earn regular income or build wealth in the long term? You can have both, but then …

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Although the easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine has brought much-needed relief to the equity markets, I expect the …

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Steady Stocks to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The retirement portfolio should be just as much about capital preservation as it is about capital appreciation, at least the …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats vs High Dividend ETFs: Which One Is Better for Canadians?

| Tony Dong

Canadians love dividend stocks, and I totally understand why. Our stock market is filled with great banking, insurance, energy, utilities, …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

2 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for a Powerful Yield

| Adam Othman

The market cap is not a number people realistically consider when looking for good dividend stocks. Yield usually takes priority …

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: How to Quickly Build a Growing Passive-Income Stream

| Daniel Da Costa

Over the past few years, the rise in Canadians looking to build a passive-income stream or start a side hustle …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $250/Month in Your TFSA

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for passive income to re-invest and compound, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is likely your best …

Read more »