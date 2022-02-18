Home » Investing » 1 of the Best Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Out There Today

1 of the Best Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Out There Today

CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a top value stock pick after proving its resilience through the worst of the COVID pandemic.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a rough start to the year, but if you’ve yet to put your latest $6,000 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution to work, now seems to be a good time, with some of the more intriguing TSX stocks that are now in a bit of a slump. Most importantly, they’re in a slump due to reasons outside of their control. Indeed, whenever you can grab shares of a company that’s performing well at the idiosyncratic level but is being dragged down from broader market jitters, you may very well have a bargain on your hands.

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at one TSX stock that looks to be a great addition to any value-focused portfolio, as we enter the latter half of the first quarter (the first quarter is just flying by!). Undoubtedly, markets are still attempting to stage a recovery from this Q1 2022 stock market correction. Whether it worsens into something more drastic is anybody’s guess. Regardless, today’s slate of bargains is worth checking out if your allocation is a bit light on the equity side, leaving you less equipped to battle with yet another year or two of high inflation.

Inflation isn’t backing away: Time to scoop up a TSX stock bargain today?

With Canada’s CPI numbers swelling past 5%, the Bank of Canada looks to be falling behind the curve. Just like the Fed. Unfortunately, that means prices could continue to swell, and investors should look to on-sale dividend stocks to help them offset ongoing price increases.

The Bank of Canada will raise rates in time. Why they didn’t last month, though, is a complete mystery. I think they should have hiked rather than waiting for the Fed to lead. Inflation may not be as high as in the states, but Canadians are really feeling the pressure.

A top bank stock like CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is an intriguing value option with a fat dividend.

CIBC

CIBC has a history of not responding too well to market meltdowns or economic disasters. Shares of the number-five Canadian bank struggled to recover from the dot-com bust and the Great Financial Crisis. Indeed, the bank is prosperous when times are good, but when a crisis strikes, shares tend to severely underperform the peer group. This has changed, though. The bank has new managers, and I believe it’s learned lessons from the past. It’s no longer as risky a bank as it used to be. Although it does have more than its fair share of Canadian mortgage exposure, leaving it vulnerable to the high-impact, low-probability event that sees Canada’s housing market crumble, I think that the bank has taken steps to become more risk-averse.

Indeed, CIBC’s performance through the COVID crisis is applaud-worthy. With its new leadership, I think CIBC is no longer the banking underdog but a worthy member of the Big Six. Today, the stock goes for 11.7 times trailing earnings. That’s far too cheap, given CIBC’s resilience in my books. With a 4% yield, CIBC strikes me as a bargain following its modest 3% dip. Sure, it’s not much of a discount, but as a stock that can get cheaper as it rises, thanks to improving fundamentals, I’d argue the stock is a pretty great deal.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Earn $125 Tax Free for Every $2,000 in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People will realize the effect of higher inflation when their budget for gas or groceries isn’t enough anymore. According to …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

2022 could be the year where Canadian dividend stocks outperform their technology and growth-orientated peers. Certainly, that is a bold …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Chris MacDonald

The Federal Reserve is gearing up to gradually start increasing interest rates this year after a rather elongated period of …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy This Month

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market is full of investment opportunities ideal for various investment goals and financial objectives. Suppose that you …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks can be intimidating for are a new investor. You read many articles and learning material, and they …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock to Own if Recession Follows the Rate Hike in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists say Canada’s inflation reading (4.8%) in December 2021 is the scariest in 30 years. While the Bank of Canada …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: Hold 3 Income Stocks, not Cash, in Rising Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can’t ignore the warnings of economists that high inflation today isn’t temporary, and could last some time. The Bank …

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

1 Energy ETF to Buy Instead of Suncor (TSX:SU)

| Adam Othman

The Canadian energy sector is still riding the post-pandemic growth momentum, but sooner or later, it’s expected to enter the …

Read more »