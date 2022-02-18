Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Before February Ends

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Before February Ends

These two cheap dividend stocks in Canada could help you go through the ongoing tough market environment with ease.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market continues to showcase signs of weakness in 2022. After the TSX Composite Index rose by 21.7% in 2021, the benchmark fell by 0.6% in January. While the broader market started February on a strong note by inching up 2.6% in the first week, it turned negative again on a month-to-date basis this week. Broadly, risky growth stocks are some of the worst performers on the market this year.

Why invest in cheap dividend stocks?

The recent market weakness could be another reminder for investors to add some cheap dividend stocks to their portfolios right now, which are usually considered more reliable and less risky in uncertain times. In this article, I’ll highlight two such cheap dividend stocks on the TSX, which could help you get positive returns, even in tough times, without causing any significant risks to your stock portfolio.

Peyto stock

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) is a Calgary-based energy company primarily focused on the production of natural gas liquids. This high dividend-paying stock currently has a market cap of about $1.7 billion, as it trades at $10.24 per share with 8.4% year-to-date gains.

While Peyto is yet to report its full-year 2021 financial results, its revenue is expected to jump to $810 million for the year from $376 million in the previous year. With the help of this massive topline growth, the company is expected to report net earnings of around $0.88 per share in 2021 compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.19 per share in 2020.

Besides its significantly improving financial growth trends, Peyto Exploration also rewards its investors with handsome monthly dividends. This cheap Canadian stock currently has an attractive dividend yield of around 5.9% at the moment, making it worth buying for the long term.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) could be another great cheap dividend stock to buy in Canada right now. It’s a Mississauga-based open-ended real estate firm with its primary focus on retirement and long-term-care residences. In 2020, nearly 80% of its total revenue came from its retirement operations. Chartwell currently has a market cap of about $2.9 billion, as its stock trades at 5.2% year-to-date gains at $12.43 per share.

The COVID-related factors have badly affected Chartwell’s overall business growth in the last couple of years. This is one of the reasons why this dividend stock fell by 20% in 2020. Nonetheless, a continuous improvement in its leading sales indicators points to an occupancy recovery at its retirement residences. This expected recovery could help the company drive a sharp financial recovery in the coming years and help its stock yield good returns.

Despite facing a challenging business environment in recent years, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently offers an attractive dividend yield of about 4.9%. If you’re looking for extraordinarily high returns on your investment in a short period of time, then Chartwell Retirement stock might not be the right choice for you. However, if you want to see your money consistently grow without exposing you to significant risks, then it could be one of the best cheap dividend stocks for you to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding in a TFSA

| Jed Lloren

Investing in dividend stocks is an excellent way for the everyday individual to achieve financial independence. By building large enough …

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

Earn $125 Tax Free for Every $2,000 in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People will realize the effect of higher inflation when their budget for gas or groceries isn’t enough anymore. According to …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

2022 could be the year where Canadian dividend stocks outperform their technology and growth-orientated peers. Certainly, that is a bold …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks Out There Today

| Joey Frenette

It’s been a rough start to the year, but if you’ve yet to put your latest $6,000 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings …

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Chris MacDonald

The Federal Reserve is gearing up to gradually start increasing interest rates this year after a rather elongated period of …

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top ETFs to Buy This Month

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market is full of investment opportunities ideal for various investment goals and financial objectives. Suppose that you …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend ETFs to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks can be intimidating for are a new investor. You read many articles and learning material, and they …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock to Own if Recession Follows the Rate Hike in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Economists say Canada’s inflation reading (4.8%) in December 2021 is the scariest in 30 years. While the Bank of Canada …

Read more »