Home » Investing » 3 Speculative Growth Stocks to Put on the Watchlist During This Downturn

3 Speculative Growth Stocks to Put on the Watchlist During This Downturn

Here’s why these three speculative growth stocks may still be buys, despite this continued rising interest rate environment.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks are companies that will likely grow their earnings and sales faster than the market average. The Toronto Stock Exchange certainly has a wide range of such options to choose from. However, some are better than others.

Here are three top speculative growth stocks I’ve got my eye on right now.

Top growth stocks: Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) was a stellar Wall Street growth behemoth for several years before the pandemic, as investors looking for ways to play the e-commerce trend. However, growth in the e-commerce sector only accelerated with the pandemic, driving Shopify’s valuation to astronomical levels.

Now, Shopify has done an excellent job of growing into its valuation. Combined with a significant dip of late, this company currently trades at only 26 times earnings. At these levels, the company certainly looks attractive for investors looking for long-term growth. Indeed, this is a stock that traded at a higher price-to-sales multiple just a few years ago.

As e-commerce continues to surge, Shopify remains a top stock investors will want to watch as a long-term buy at these levels.

Lightspeed

Another beaten-up growth stock that’s seen its valuation take a huge hit is Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD). Unlike Shopify, Lightspeed isn’t profitable and may take some time to get into the back. Accordingly, with interest rates on the rise, this is a stock many investors don’t want to touch.

That said, the company’s aggressive moves into omnichannel payment platforms for merchants could get a boost from the pandemic reopening. This is a company that has made a number of high-profile acquisitions, targeting e-commerce and other growth sectors as the company expands.

Whether this expansion will ultimately prove to be profitable is the key question many investors have. Right now, this company’s subscription-based revenue model is valued at its cheapest rate in some time. Accordingly, I would certainly put Lightspeed on the more speculative end of the list of growth stocks that investors may want to add to the watch list right now.

BlackBerry

Another growth stock most investors would call speculative is BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). This former smartphone maker turned pure-play software company has been in a turnaround for years. However, the company has yet to find a way to become consistently profitable.

Despite various high-profile partnerships, the company’s software margins remain rather low, and there are a number of issues with this company’s growth profile that investors don’t like.

That said, in the autonomous vehicle software market, BlackBerry remains a leader. Those bullish on the company’s ability to grow its market share in this space may want to give BlackBerry a shot at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Still Undervalued Enough to Be Attractive?

| Adam Othman

The Canadian tech sector has fallen over 25% since its September 2021 peak, and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is leading the downward …

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 207 points on February 17. Russia-Ukraine fears have been reinvigorated in the latter half of …

Read more »

Caution, careful
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock in Turmoil: Should You Buy the Dip or Bail Out?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock was in a world of pain this past week, with shares nosediving over 26% in just two …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is it a Buy After Falling 50%?

| Kay Ng

As of writing, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has fallen 18% on Wednesday after reporting its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2021 results. …

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks I’m Buying Over Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Today

| Robin Brown

Just this week, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) once again experienced another crushing drawdown of about 20%. It has been a tough go …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: It’s Not Time to Sell in Panic

| Jitendra Parashar

The shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continue to tumble this year. At the time of writing, its TSX-listed stock was hovering …

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 2 Top TSX Stocks Could Be Value Traps

| Vineet Kulkarni

You might be seeing a bunch of potential investing opportunities after a decent correction of late. Some high-growth tech TSX …

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

Why You Should Buy Shopify and Lightspeed Stock Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

The selloff in the market has led to a significant compression in the valuation of several high-growth TSX stocks, creating …

Read more »