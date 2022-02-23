Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Forget Volatility: 3 All-Weather TSX Stocks for Steady Income

Forget Volatility: 3 All-Weather TSX Stocks for Steady Income

These all-weather stocks will add stability to your portfolio amid wild market swings and consistently generate steady income. 

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Concerns around inflation, an expected increase in interest rates, and supply-chain headwinds keep the volatility elevated in the market. Amid volatility, it’s prudent to concentrate on top dividend-paying companies to generate steady income. 

This article will zoom in on three such all-weather stocks that will add stability to your portfolio amid wild market swings and consistently generate steady dividend income. 

Fortis 

Thanks to its low-risk and regulated assets, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) emerges as a top investment to add stability to your portfolio amid heightened volatility in the market and generate steady income. Fortis generates predictable cash flows that remain immune to economic cycles and drive dividend payouts. 

Notably, Fortis operates 10 regulated and diversified businesses that account for about all of its earnings, indicating that investors can rely on it amid all market conditions. Meanwhile, the company remains focused on expanding its high-quality earnings base and projects its rate base to grow by 6% annually in the medium term. 

This indicates that Fortis could continue to generate solid cash flows and boost its shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments. Looking ahead, Fortis’s management expects to grow the dividend by 6% per annum through 2025. Fortis’s stable business, visibility over future cash flows, expansion of renewables capabilities, and consistent dividend growth make it an all-weather stock.  

Enbridge 

With its diverse cash flows, contractual agreements, and a dividend-growth history, Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) emerges as a natural choice to generate reliable income amid all market conditions. Enbridge uninterruptedly increased its dividend for 27 years, which indicates that the company is capable of returning a substantial amount of capital to its investors, even in the turbulent market. 

Its dividend has a CAGR of 10% over the past 27 years. Further, it offers a well-protected and high yield of 6.5%

It’s worth noting that the ongoing strength in its core business, recovery in mainline volumes, expansion of renewables capacity, and acquisitions will likely be supportive of its cash flows and, in turn, its payouts. Furthermore, its strong secured projects and revenue escalators will drive its distributable cash flows. 

The company projects 5-7% growth in its distributable cash flows in the medium term, implying that its dividend could grow at a low- to mid-single-digit rate in the future years. 

TC Energy

TC Energy’s (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) growing base of regulated and contracted assets and consistent dividend hikes make it an all-weather income stock. For context, TC Energy has increased its dividend for more than 20 years. Meanwhile, its dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7% during the same period. 

It’s worth noting that TC Energy generates approximately 95% of its earnings from the regulated and contracted assets, implying that its payouts are safe. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar capital program, long-term take-or-pay contracts, and higher asset utilization rate will likely drive its earnings and dividends. 

TC Energy’s dividend yield stands at about 5.4% at the current price levels, while it forecasts annual dividend growth of 3-5% in the future years. Overall, its high-quality assets, resilient cash flows, visibility over future dividend growth, and well-protected payouts support my outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Beat Conservative Nest Egg Estimations With These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Risk tolerance is a very flexible concept. It should not be considered as a scale or spectrum, where, on one …

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: These 3 Stocks Will Pay You Over $4,300 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

It’s always advisable to have multiple revenue streams, which will help you create long-term wealth. One of the cheapest ways …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Stocks to Watch Closely Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

The search for undervalued stocks is always on. Of course, determining which stocks have true underlying value and which are …

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks to Buy: 2 Infrastructure Stocks That Are Perfect for Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

When looking for dividend stocks to buy that can earn you strong and reliable passive income, it’s hard to find …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Ideas: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

These days, with so many different stocks to consider, investors have plenty of options. This is crucial because the best …

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

As the broader market is going through uncertainties, many sectors, such as tech and healthcare, have seen sharp losses lately. …

Read more »

A young man throwing and catching his daughter above his head
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Inflation? Consider These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Economists have been warning about the fearful situation created by high inflation rates. The inflationary environment could last for a …

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Stocks to Help Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

The recent pullback in some sectors of the TSX Index is finally giving RRSP investors a chance to buy cheap …

Read more »