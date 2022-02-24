Home » Investing » Forget Shopify Stock: 3 Tech Stocks Trading Even Cheaper

Forget Shopify Stock: 3 Tech Stocks Trading Even Cheaper

Although Shopify stock has sold off considerably lately and looks ultra-cheap, these three tech stocks look like they offer investors even more value.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no question that Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is one of the most popular growth stocks among Canadians. And lately, Shopify stock has been in the news, as it continues to sell off and get cheaper.

Shopify is well known because of the incredible growth it’s achieved over the past few years. In the five years from 2017 to the end of 2021, investors of Shopify earned a total return of more than 2,900%. However, year to date, Shopify stock has lost more than half its value.

A high-quality stock like this is certainly worth an investment while it’s cheap. However, there are other opportunities I believe offer even more value today.

First, it’s important to consider a few things about Shopify. Its recent selloff is due to the earnings report released earlier this month. And the issues that investors have with the earnings report and guidance aren’t going to be resolved soon. Therefore, I wouldn’t expect a significant recovery in the share price anytime soon. In addition, Shopify’s already massive size means that naturally, over time, its growth will slow down.

With all this in mind, if you’re looking for a high-quality tech stock to buy while it’s cheap, here are three that I believe offer an even better opportunity than Shopify stock today.

A top tech stock that’s much cheaper than Shopify

Shopify may be down 50% year to date and down 64% from its 52-week high, but AcuityAds Holdings (TSX:AT)(NASDAQ:ATY) is down roughly 90% from its 52-week high, making it one of the cheapest stocks in Canada.

The Adtech stock not only has huge upside as it grows its sales. But at the current price, AcuityAds trades at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of just 5.4 times. In addition, it trades at a forward enterprise value-to-sales ratio of just 0.8 times.

Both of these metrics are cheap for any stock. But considering that AcuityAds is a tech stock that has the potential to grow its sales and income rapidly, it’s an incredible opportunity for investors today.

So, if you’re looking at buying Shopify stock while it’s cheap, I’d strongly consider AcuityAds Holdings first.

A top healthcare tech stock

Another incredibly cheap tech stock with significant upside is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). In total, WELL stock has fallen by more than 50% over the last year.

At first, it lost its tailwind from the pandemic, and now it faces a headwind, as investors move away from tech stocks. However, just like Shopify stock, the selloff in WELL is creating a significant opportunity.

Right now, the stock trades at a forward enterprise value to EBITDA of roughly 12 times. That’s not as cheap as AcuityAds, but for a high-quality healthcare tech stock with significant growth potential, it’s an excellent opportunity. Furthermore, its forward enterprise value-to-sales ratio is 2.7 times compared to Shopify’s, which is closer to 12 times.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a high-quality tech stock to buy in this selloff, WELL is one of the best to consider.

A top crypto stock trading at a massive discount

In addition to tech stocks, cryptocurrencies have also been some of the biggest losers, as volatility has picked up recently. So, if you’re looking to buy the dip, finding a high-quality crypto stock such as Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) could be an excellent opportunity.

Cryptocurrencies have been selling off for a lot of the same reasons as tech stocks like Shopify. As volatility increases in markets, investors are looking for assets with lower risk. So, naturally, cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks are some of the first holdings investors trim.

However, the current economic environment has little influence on the cryptocurrency industry’s long-term potential. So, while stocks like HUT trade cheap, they are some of the best stocks to buy now.

Hut’s stock is down 65% from the high it reached in November, roughly the same discount that Shopify trades at from its all-time high. But with Hut 8 and the entire cryptocurrency industry offering more growth potential than Shopify over the coming years, Hut 8 looks like the better investment to make today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool owns and recommends AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Falls Below $800: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Be it the rate hike fears or the broad market sell-off on geopolitical tensions, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has fallen on …

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

1 Top Canadian EV Stock to Add to the Watch List

| Chris MacDonald

Though weakness exists right now among most electric vehicle (EV) stocks, many investors may be enticed to consider some exposure …

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

Top TSX Stocks Trading Cheap: Should You Buy Now?

| Sneha Nahata

The stock market continues to slide, with the Ukraine crisis adding more fuel to the fire. I expect the stock …

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Better Than Shopify

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has seen its market value plunge by 63% since the end of October 2021. The …

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Tech Stocks

Tech Alert: 3 Excellent Buying Opportunities at Deep Discounts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s technology sector and its constituents have been out of favour since the start of 2022. Shopify is no longer …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Just Dropped 52%: Time to Buy?

| Robin Brown

So far, it has been a painful for year for Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock. Since the start of the year, its …

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is It a Bargain as Pandemic Gains Evaporate?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock was caught in the crosshairs of the latest market sell-off, given its ridiculously high valuation multiples at …

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons Why Shopify Stock Remains a Top Bet for TSX Investors!

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock declined by 16% after the company reported its fourth-quarter results last week. The stock has now plunged …

Read more »