Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Energy stocks like Suncor are leading the way in 2021, as crude oil prices continue to soar — the Russia/Ukraine crisis is only the tip of the iceberg.

Posted by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA Published
| More on:
Pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have been strong again in the last month. This is due to the live events in the Russia/Ukraine crisis. It’s been driving a surge in the crude oil price and oil and gas stocks, with no end in sight. As Russia moves into Ukraine in what appears to be a full-scale aggression, oil is soaring. The fear is that Russian oil supply will be disrupted. Since Russia produces 10% of global oil supply, this fear is real.

So, which energy stocks are the best stocks to buy as oil and gas prices skyrocket?

Canadian Natural Resources: This best-in-class energy stock is a top one to own

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is a $78 billion, top-tier Canadian oil and gas company. CNQ stock has rallied 23% so far in 2022, and it looks to be headed higher still. As oil and gas prices skyrocket, Canadian Natural Resources is a top energy stock to own. This is due to a number of factors that set this company apart from the rest.

oil prices crude oil price soar CNQ

Firstly, CNQ’s long-life, low-decline assets make it extremely resilient. This means that CNQ generates strong cash flows through all commodity cycles. Today, cash flows are soaring. Simply put, Canadian Natural Resources is in the sweet spot. Its operationally solid and efficient assets are the backbone of the company. The rising crude oil price is what’s driving this strong rally in Canadian Natural Resources stock. As the recent Russia/Ukraine crisis is intensifying the already very bullish oil price cycle, energy stocks are being driven even higher.

Peyto Exploration and Development: A natural gas leader benefitting from strong prices

While all the talk is about the crude oil price and its rise past $100, we should also acknowledge the strength in natural gas prices. In fact, the price of natural gas has risen 73% in the last year, and it’s up almost 4% today alone. The Russia/Ukraine crisis has lifted natural gas prices higher today, but in my view, the strengthening fundamentals will keep them even higher.

So, in the face of rapidly rising natural gas prices and the rapidly improving natural gas fundamentals, we should consider buying natural gas stocks. These are stocks like Peyto Exploration and Development (TSX:PEY). Peyto is an energy stock with a natural gas focus. It is, in fact, it’s one of Canada’s lowest-cost natural gas producers.

Oil prices PEY

In the first nine months of 2021, Peyto’s cash flows increased 110%. This kind of growth is huge. And it’s fueling dividend increases and an accelerated return of capital to shareholders. Peyto’s dividend yield is currently a very juicy 5.8%.

Suncor Energy: The go-to energy stock

Suncor Energy is probably the most well-known Canadian energy stock. It is this way for the simple reason that Suncor is an integrated oil and gas company. This means that it’s less volatile and more predictable than your typical energy company. So, naturally, it’s the one that investors flock to.

Suncor Energy stock crude oil price

Suncor is now operating at a free cash flow margin of almost 15%, as the company’s integrated business model continues to generate strong cash flows. With the most recent strengthening of oil prices, we can expect this to soar even higher. Suncor currently has a dividend yield of 4.6%, with the strong possibility of dividend hikes in the future. The bullish oil and gas environment was just made even more bullish with the rising Russia/Ukraine crisis. Hopefully, this crisis will be resolved soon, but, in the meantime, we can expect continued strength in oil and gas prices. This will, in turn, drive Suncor Energy stock higher.

Motley Fool: The bottom line

The final point to be made here is that the Russia/Ukraine crisis is not the main reason for my oil and gas optimism. The main reason is strong supply/demand characteristics of the industry. A persistent lack of investment coupled with a surge in demand has culminated to create this bullish oil and gas cycle. In my view, these fundamentals will stick around for a while, as it takes time to address the imbalance. Buy Suncor Energy stock and the other two energy stocks listed in this article, so you too can benefit from it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of Canadian Natural Resources and Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

exchange-traded funds
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From the Russia-Ukraine War

| Puja Tayal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a correction in February as Russia-Ukraine concerns impacted global markets. Although Russia, Europe, and the U.S. keep …

Read more »

warning or alert
Energy Stocks

Will Energy Stocks Tank if War Pushes Oil Prices to US$100 or Higher?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Simple economics say that the law of supply and demand dictates the price of a product. The same law applies …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy With Oil at $100

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil and gas prices were already riding significant momentum coming into the new year. In January, Goldman Sachs projected that …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Crude Oil After Breaching Crucial $100/Barrel Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated quickly, and energy commodities zoomed to record levels. Brent crude oil breached US$100-a-barrel level on Thursday …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Russia Could Push Oil Beyond $100: Here’s What to Do

| Vishesh Raisinghani

5% of the world’s total oil reserves are in Russia. That makes the country the eighth-largest supplier of an essential …

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The market’s volatility over the past several months has provided long-term investors with plenty of excellent buying opportunities. The S&P/TSX …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Soars

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil and gas prices have been on a tear since the beginning of 2021. In late 2021, I’d suggested that …

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Growth Stocks Under $6 Could Deliver up to 70% ROI

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two constituents from the energy sector and one copper mining producer are the top picks for growth investors in 2022. …

Read more »