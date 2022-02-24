Home » Investing » Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Falls Below $800: Should You Buy?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Falls Below $800: Should You Buy?

Shopify stock looks attractive after falling 65% from its all-time highs.

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

Be it the rate hike fears or the broad market sell-off on geopolitical tensions, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has fallen on every occasion this year. The drop has been so brutal that the e-commerce enabler has lost 65% of its value in the last three months. The stock has now fallen below $800 apiece, its lowest level since April 2020.

SHOP stock below $800

Shopify reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results last week, and the numbers were not that good. Along with a red bottom line, investors did not like the management commentary talking about slower growth this year.

Shopify’s revenues increased 86% in 2020 year-over-year, and they declined to 57% last year. That’s a steep fall! Importantly, the 2022 topline growth is expected to be lower than last year.

And why it shouldn’t be? Understandably, it would be hard to digest slow-growth commentary from Shopify after delivering such a sky-high growth consistently for the last six or seven years.

However, it is not prudent to expect superior growth to last forever. The pandemic was indeed a golden period for companies like Shopify. So, the growth rate should revert to the mean as the pandemic wanes.

And note that the management has said that the numbers in 2022 will still be above-average in the industry. Also, Shopify’s market share in U.S. e-commerce retail sales increased to 10.3% in 2021 from 8.6% in 2020. So, that should count for something.

SHOP Q4 numbers were not all that bad

Shopify’s merchant base expanded notably last year, breaching the two million mark. Its merchant solution revenue jumped to $1 billion in Q4 2021, an increase of 47% year-over-year.

Gross merchandise volume, which indicates the value of goods sold on its platform, increased to $54 billion in the fourth quarter last year, a 31% increase over Q4 2020.

The year 2021 brought several key developments for Shopify. It introduced TikTok Shopping to merchants and launched a Spotify channel as well.

It expanded Shop Pay, its accelerated checkout tool, to Shopify and non-Shopify customers on Facebook and Instagram. These enhancements played out pretty well for merchants to convert sales and, ultimately, for Shopify.

Shopify Fulfillment network could be its key growth driver for the next few years. The company is running a pilot program of this, and its features include demand forecasting, critical alerts, product bundling, and regional tax settings.

Shopify plans to invest US$1 billion in this game-changer project through 2024. So, this capex plan could negatively impact its net income in 2022.

Valuation

SHOP stock is trading 27 times its earnings at the moment, lower than its peers. Moreover, its price-to-sales ratio comes around 13 times, way lower than its historical average.

Note that broad market volatility and faster rate hikes than expected could dominate the stock. However, it looks like an exciting pick for patient investors right now, mainly after its sharp correction.

Don’t expect Shopify to create similar wealth as it did during 2016 and 2021. However, it will still be a high-growth company that can deliver market-beating returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify Stock: 3 Tech Stocks Trading Even Cheaper

| Daniel Da Costa

There’s no question that Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is one of the most popular growth stocks among Canadians. And lately, Shopify stock …

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Tech Stocks

1 Top Canadian EV Stock to Add to the Watch List

| Chris MacDonald

Though weakness exists right now among most electric vehicle (EV) stocks, many investors may be enticed to consider some exposure …

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

Top TSX Stocks Trading Cheap: Should You Buy Now?

| Sneha Nahata

The stock market continues to slide, with the Ukraine crisis adding more fuel to the fire. I expect the stock …

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Better Than Shopify

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has seen its market value plunge by 63% since the end of October 2021. The …

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Tech Stocks

Tech Alert: 3 Excellent Buying Opportunities at Deep Discounts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s technology sector and its constituents have been out of favour since the start of 2022. Shopify is no longer …

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Just Dropped 52%: Time to Buy?

| Robin Brown

So far, it has been a painful for year for Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock. Since the start of the year, its …

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Is It a Bargain as Pandemic Gains Evaporate?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock was caught in the crosshairs of the latest market sell-off, given its ridiculously high valuation multiples at …

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons Why Shopify Stock Remains a Top Bet for TSX Investors!

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock declined by 16% after the company reported its fourth-quarter results last week. The stock has now plunged …

Read more »