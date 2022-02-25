Home » Investing » 2 Top Gold Stocks to Buy as Volatility Increases

2 Top Gold Stocks to Buy as Volatility Increases

In this market environment, one of the best ways to protect your portfolio is to find a top gold stock to buy.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
gold stocks gold mining

Image source: Getty Images

Anytime risk and uncertainty in markets heat up, investors look to lower-risk assets to help protect their capital. Therefore, in the current market environment, you may want to consider finding a top gold stock to buy for your portfolio.

Gold has long been one of the safest assets you can buy, and already in recent weeks, the price of the precious metal has been surging. This week, gold hit an 18-month high and could continue to gain in price over the coming weeks.

So if you’re looking for a top gold stock to buy, here are two of the best.

A massive gold producer with global operations

Anytime you’re looking to buy a top gold stock for your portfolio, one of the best to consider is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD), the massive global gold operator.

Barrick is well known by many as one of the largest and most dominant gold producers, which also produces a significant amount of copper.

Owning a massive company like Barrick has some considerable advantages. Because it has more mines and more operations around the world, it has more diversification. So if one mine is yielding less gold than expected, or costs are increasing, Barrick can rely on ramping up production at its other mines.

Even during the initial stages of the pandemic, when Warren Buffett was looking to gain exposure to gold stocks, Barrick was the stock his company chose to invest in.

So with the stock trading at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of just 7.9 times, it’s still cheap. Plus, in just the last month, the stock has gained almost 20%, as investors continue to look for safe-haven assets.

So if you’re looking to buy a top gold stock that can help offset the increasing volatility, Barrick is one of the best to consider.

A top low-cost gold stock to buy now

In addition to Barrick, a lesser-known gold stock, but one with even better fundamentals is B2Gold (TSX:BTO)(NYSEMKT:BTG).

B2Gold is one of the top gold stocks to buy because it’s such a low-cost producer that it’s a stock that you can plan to own for years.

A lot of investors don’t commit to gold stocks for long periods of time because they can fall out of favour during periods of low risk, and for years these stocks didn’t generate much income for investors.

However, B2Gold’s low-cost nature means that the company is consistently earning tonnes of free cash flow. This allows it to pay one of the best dividends in the industry, currently yielding just south of 4%. In addition, B2Gold stock is also significantly cheaper than Barrick and many of its other peers, which is why it’s one of the top gold stocks to buy in this environment.

Even after its recent rally, B2Gold still trades at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of just 3.4 times. That’s considerably cheaper than Barrick.

So if you’re looking for a top gold stock to buy in this environment, B2Gold is one of the best to buy now, and you can also plan to hold it for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns B2GOLD CORP. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Massive Buyback Boosts This Top Canadian Gold Miner

| Chris MacDonald

Gold has long been considered a safe haven during market turmoil. With uncertainty gripping the markets of late, many investors …

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy to Combat Inflation

| Andrew Walker

Investors are searching for top Canadian commodity stocks to help protect their savings from the impacts of higher inflation. Nutrien …

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Metals and Mining Stocks

Market Turmoil: Where to Invest Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Not since the Cold War days has there been a militarization of Europe the like of what we’ve seen in …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From the Russia-Ukraine War

| Puja Tayal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a correction in February as Russia-Ukraine concerns impacted global markets. Although Russia, Europe, and the U.S. keep …

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Time to Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) underperformed the broader market in 2021, despite posting strong results. Bargain hunters have started to buy the …

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Gold Is Soaring Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Yesterday, I’d discussed whether it was time to snatch up gold stocks in the ongoing market pullback. Futures for top …

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

The stock market in Canada continued to plunge for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the Ukraine crisis kept …

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

Market Pullback: Is it Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Yesterday, I’d discussed the market pullback that was triggered by the worsening Russia-Ukraine war to open this short week. The …

Read more »