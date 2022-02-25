Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Today

3 Reasons to Buy Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock Today

The energy industry is still riding the recovery wave, and there is one energy giant you should consider to ride this powerful growth wave.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

If we gauge the state of the Canadian energy sector with S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index, it’s easy to see that the sector is experiencing the most aggressive bullish phase of the last decade. The index has grown well over 300% from its lowest point in 2022 till now, which is unusually rapid for such a “heavy” sector.

This growth is reflected in almost all the sector’s constituents — some of which experienced more paced growth while others rose more than the sector. It seems to be the perfect time to consider buying the Dividend Aristocrat that slashed its payouts due to the harsh economic realities of 2020 but might still be a powerful buy — the oil sands king of Canada, Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

There are several reasons to consider adding it to your portfolio.

Reason #1: Dividend recovery

The first reason to consider buying Suncor is, ironically, the very reason why many people exited the company: dividends. In 2020, the company decided to brutally slash its payouts from $0.465 per share to $0.21 per share, something the company didn’t do even in 2015 when the payout ratio went through the roof.

But Suncor started turning things around in 2021 when it doubled its payouts in the last quarter, though it still has to grow them a bit more to reach the former level. And if the company starts raising its payouts again, it may become a potent dividend holding, especially if you lock in the healthy 4.5% dividend yield right now.

Reason #2: Business model

Suncor’s business model relies quite heavily on oil sands. But it’s also one of the most well-established integrated energy giants in the country. From its various extraction sites to refineries to over 1,500 retail locations, Suncor has a handle on end-to-end energy consumption (at least one segment). Suncor is also focusing on renewables and already has about 111 MW production capacity from the wind under its belt.

Reason #3: Q4 2021 earnings

The fourth quarter of 2021 was drastically different from the last quarter a year before. Compared to suffering a loss of 168 million, the company enjoyed net earnings of about $1.5 billion. That’s a radical shift in the positive direction. Almost all of the company’s divisions were massively successful, including oil sands, which made up the bulk of the net earnings.

The fourth-quarter earnings concluded a year of successful operations and profitable quarters — a stark contrast from the 2020 ones. The strong earnings are likely to reflect in the dividend sustainability and growth as well. It’s already boosting the capital-appreciation potential of the stock, as it has grown up over 11% in 2022 alone.

Foolish takeaway

WTI prices are the highest they have been since 2014, and they are still hovering near the most recent peak. However, the trajectory from now on can be quite volatile and unpredictable as the global tensions, including two oil giants, the U.S. and Russia, are growing. But you can still take advantage of the oil bull market by investing now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Stock Seems to Be Just Getting Started

| Vineet Kulkarni

If small-cap Canadian energy stocks have not been on your watchlist, it’s time to put them right on top. A …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Hits US$100: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

In 2022, Canadian energy stocks have been outperforming just about any other sector. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is up …

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Energy Stocks

Bear Scenario: A Super Spike Above US$100 Before the Next Oil Slump

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The double-digit drop of the S&P/TSX Composite Index on February 23, 2022, extended its losing streak to five trading days. …

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Oil Prices Soar: 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have been strong again in the last month. This is due to the live …

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio From the Russia-Ukraine War

| Puja Tayal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a correction in February as Russia-Ukraine concerns impacted global markets. Although Russia, Europe, and the U.S. keep …

Read more »

warning or alert
Energy Stocks

Will Energy Stocks Tank if War Pushes Oil Prices to US$100 or Higher?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Simple economics say that the law of supply and demand dictates the price of a product. The same law applies …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy With Oil at $100

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil and gas prices were already riding significant momentum coming into the new year. In January, Goldman Sachs projected that …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Crude Oil After Breaching Crucial $100/Barrel Levels?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated quickly, and energy commodities zoomed to record levels. Brent crude oil breached US$100-a-barrel level on Thursday …

Read more »