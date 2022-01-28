Home » Investing » Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Is Cheap: Should You Buy it Right Now?

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Is Cheap: Should You Buy it Right Now?

This top energy stock is trading for a discount amid the energy industry selloff, and it could be an excellent buy.

Posted by Adam Othman Last Updated
| More on:
Oil pipes in an oil field

Image source: Getty Images.

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) had a strong start to 2022, rising by 8.93% between January 4 and January 17, 2022. The energy stock reached its highest level since before the pandemic began. At writing, WTI crude oil prices stand at US$83.94 per barrel, declining after almost hitting the fabled US$85 mark.

Such an environment would typically imply that Suncor Energy and the broader energy sector can thrive. However, the recent decline in oil prices has also triggered another energy sector selloff. At writing, Suncor Energy stock is down by 8.06% from its January 17th levels.

Trading for $33.20 per share, the question is: Is Suncor stock cheap and worth buying right now?

Today, I will take a close look at the situation to help you determine whether Suncor Energy is an undervalued stock that you should buy or a stock you should avoid.

What has caused the energy industry selloff?

Several possible reasons could be contributing to the current selloff in the energy sector. A rise in the U.S. oil inventory is one of the most significant reasons for the current downturn. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers anticipates that the country’s crude oil investments will rise as much as 22% in 2022, reaching $32.8 billion.

On the surface, this seems like positive news. Unfortunately, the rise of another Omicron variant, BA.2, has investors spooked. The global energy sector is amid a selloff right now, because early research has shown that the new variant may be resistant to the vaccine’s effects.

Suncor stock’s performance amid the pandemic

Suncor stock was trading for around $45 per share in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic came along. The energy sector giant declined by 67% in the weeks since the pandemic ensued but managed to stage a significant recovery.

March 2020 saw the novel coronavirus hit North America, and it sent oil prices crashing down. The price of WTI crude in the futures market even went into negative territory, impacting revenues for Suncor Energy and its peers. Suncor stock typically enjoys stable cash flows during volatile environments due to its integrated infrastructure offsetting some of its losses.

However, the oil prices dipped too low for the company to turn a profit. 2021 was a turnaround year for Suncor stock and the broader energy industry. Between January 2021 and January 2022, Suncor stock rose by almost 50% on the TSX.

The recent selloff sparked by fears of the new COVID-19 variant might send energy stocks down by a significant margin again. We are already seeing it happen, but it remains to be seen how drastic the decline will be before the energy industry can stage another recovery.

Foolish takeaway

Suncor Energy stock’s performance in the third quarter was fantastic. It generated $877 million in net income, up from a $12 million loss. It posted $1 billion in operating income, saw a 291% increase in its cash from operations, and had a 160% increase in its funds from operations. Rising oil prices boosted the company’s revenues.

With oil prices going down again, it remains to be seen how drastic the impact might be on Suncor stock. At writing, Suncor stock is trading for $33.20 per share, and it boasts a juicy 5.06% dividend yield.

It could be a good idea to wait on the sidelines and keep a close eye on Suncor stock to see how low it goes before scooping up its shares for significant upside when it gradually stages another recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

exchange traded funds
Energy Stocks

3 Sector-Specific ETFs to Consider

| Adam Othman

Exposure to a specific sector doesn’t make sense from a diversification perspective, but it is often a good way to …

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

1 Small-Cap Energy Stock Could Raise Dividends 6 Times by 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Omicron variant is a threat, but should not cause a significant erosion in oil demand say energy bulls. Rafi …

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Are These 2 Undervalued Green Energy Stocks the Best to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

As most investors know, this market environment, with stocks selling off significantly, is the best time to buy high-quality companies …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why Obsidian Energy Stock Is up Over 17% This Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? While tech stocks have continued to teeter lately, energy names have been unstoppable. The small-cap names among them …

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Bull Market: 3 Top ETFs to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil prices continued to gain momentum in early afternoon trading on January 26. The price of WTI crude was up …

Read more »

warning or alert
Energy Stocks

Alert: Bank of Canada Didn’t Raised Interest Rates!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The Bank of Canada has decided not to raise interest rates after today’s policy meeting. That means the Bank of …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: 7% Yield AND Dividend Growth in One Package!

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is the rare dividend stock that “has it all.” A 7% yielder that also has a very high …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling to raise its policy interest rate from March, the volatility in the global equity …

Read more »