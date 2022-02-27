Home » Investing » Want Passive Income? Buy These 3 Big-Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Buy These 3 Big-Dividend Stocks

Sustainability and yield – the two most important factors you need to look for in passive income dividend stocks.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

There are two main variables in the passive income equation: capital and yield, and both are directly proportional to the passive income. The more of either you have, the higher your passive income is likely to be. So if you have a lot of capital to work with, you may choose safer, more sustainable, and growth-oriented dividend stocks with relatively smaller yields.

However, with limited capital, big-dividend stocks can help you “balance the scales,” up to an extent. If you have about $120,000 to invest with three big-dividend stocks ($40,000 per stock), let’s see how it translates into a passive income stream.

A timber company

Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) is at the starting point of the timber/lumber supply chain. The company manages 2.4 million acres of timberland in New Brunswick and Maine, about 1.1 million of which are owned by the company. This business model has certain strengths and weaknesses. Nevertheless, the stock has been quite stable, even more so than its more market-centric peers.

It’s also a decent dividend stock that has grown its payouts two times since 2017 and hasn’t slashed them once even though the payout ratio blew past 100% multiple times in the last 10 years. The current yield is 6.14%, which can get you more than $204 a month with $40,000 invested in this dividend stock.

A REIT

Most big-dividend stock lists in Canada would be incomplete without a REIT, and this is no exception. The True North Commercial REIT (TSX:TNT.UN), with its massive 8% yield, can be a powerful asset to start a passive income stream.

The REIT also gets sustainability points, as it hasn’t slashed its dividends once since 2014, which already sets it above peers in the REIT market segment, many of which cut their dividends in the last two years. At its current yield, the REIT can offer you about $266 a month with $40,000 invested.

It has a modest portfolio of about 46 properties valued at about $1.4 billion. The geographic distribution is decent enough, but what really endorses its stability is the tenant base, the bulk of which is made up of government and credit-rated tenants.

An asset management firm

If you want to combine a reasonable chance of dividend growth with a mouthwatering yield, Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) is the perfect candidate. Its current 8.57% yield is 2% higher than the next most generous dividend aristocrat (Enbridge). The company has grown its payouts five times in the last five years and has recently joined the fold.

If you invest $40,000 in the company, you can expect a healthy monthly dividend-based income of about $285. There is only one weak link when it comes to Fiera, and it’s the payout ratio, which almost always remains north of stable. But since the company is growing its payouts despite this trend and the financials are steady, the ratio shouldn’t prevent you from adding this robust dividend payer to your passive income portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Collectively, the three dividend aristocrats can get you about $755 a month. That’s equivalent to about a 7.55% yield (averaged), which is relatively healthy. It’s a decent enough sum and can help you with several usual expenses – something a passive income is supposed to do. The three companies are smart choices, regardless of whether you are a seasoned investor or are just learning how to invest.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ACADIAN TIMBER CORP. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

3 Restaurant Stocks: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Kay Ng

Restaurant stocks are usually recession resistant. Here are three restaurant stocks for consideration today. Two appear to be attractively priced …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re buying stocks to boost your passive income, you’ll likely want to receive income as quickly and often as …

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Behemoths to Buy

| Jared Seguin

Dividend stocks are some of the most popular investing options for Canadian investors. People love these stocks, because your money …

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

A Different Headwind: A 3-Letter Word Most Feared by Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People around the world knew beforehand of Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine. However, it still came as a shock when …

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Build TFSA Wealth

| Adam Othman

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a wonderful tool for Canadians for various purposes. Many Canadian investors rely on TFSA …

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Safe Payout or a Dividend Trap? 1 Royalty Stock With a 10.72% Yield

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TMX Group’s website lists Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) as one of the stocks that pays the highest dividends. …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy as Oil Tops US$100 and Gold Prices Rise

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Brent crude went up to US$102.07 per barrel for the first time since 2014 on February 23, 2022, while the …

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 3 Top Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

North American indexes started the day in the red on February 24, 2022. This came after Russia launched a much …

Read more »