5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy If I Wanted Instant Income

These Canadian stocks have durable payout history and are supported by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient earnings.

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With ongoing investments, rising energy and electricity demand, and operational efficiencies, all five are positioned to continue delivering steady income and moderate dividend growth.

These companies generate stable cash flow through regulated operations, long-term contracts, or essential services, enabling decades-long dividend growth and resilience across economic cycles.

These five Canadian stocks offer reliable instant income backed by strong fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios.

Investors seeking instant income could consider top Canadian dividend stocks with a history of durable payouts. The stocks are supported by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient earnings. Moreover, they maintain a sustainable payout ratio.

With this background, here are five Canadian stocks I’d buy if I wanted instant income.

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TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a top Canadian dividend stock for instant income. It raised its dividend for 26 straight years, supported by an extensive energy network that connects supply basins to key markets and generates stable cash flow.

Its earnings are largely protected by regulated operations and long-term contracts, reducing exposure to commodity price swings and ensuring reliable revenue.

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Looking ahead, TC Energy expects to grow its dividend by 3%–5% annually. With solid business fundamentals, expanding LNG exports, rising electrification, and higher energy demand, especially from data centres, the company is well-positioned to deliver consistent earnings and deliver continued dividend growth.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock offers stress-free instant income. The utility company has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years, supported by its rate-regulated assets, which limit exposure to commodity price swings and economic cycles. This results in stable, predictable earnings, supporting steady payouts.

The expanding rate base and steady earnings growth position Fortis to continue growing its dividend year after year.

Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan is expected to expand the rate base and improve its bottom line. By 2030, Fortis expects its consolidated rate base to reach about $58 billion, supporting projected dividend growth of 4%–6% annually.

Further, rising electricity demand strengthens the company’s prospects, making Fortis a dependable choice for investors seeking immediate income.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is another reliable dividend stock for instant income. The Canadian financial services giant has paid dividends since July 1833 and has grown its dividends at an annual rate of 5% over the past decade. Moreover, it yields over 4.2%.

Management targets a conservative payout ratio of 40% to 50%, which provides a balance between rewarding shareholders and preserving capital for future growth.

The bank’s future payouts are supported by its diversified revenue base, which will drive earnings. Growth in loans and deposits, combined with lower funding costs, is expected to support profitability. In addition, steady credit performance, a strong balance sheet, and operating efficiency should help cushion earnings and support future dividend payments.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), which operates as one of the largest rail networks in North America, is another solid dividend payer. It has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, reflecting the resilience of its business and its ability to grow earnings even during unfavourable situations.

Its extensive rail network and the essential nature of its business provide a durable competitive advantage and help generate steady growth across different economic cycles. Also, high barriers to entry give it the pricing power while maintaining healthy profit margins. This structure enables it to provide reliable cash flow to support consistent dividend payments.

Going ahead, Canadian National’s focus on operational efficiency and profitable growth will continue to drive its dividend. With freight volumes expected to recover gradually and productivity improvements ongoing, Canadian National Railway is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is another top stock for instant income. It runs a large, diversified clean energy portfolio that includes hydro, solar, wind, and energy storage assets.

Its long-term power contracts provide stable, predictable cash flow, supporting reliable dividend payouts. Since 2011, the company has increased its distribution by at least 5% annually. Moreover, it is well-positioned to sustain its dividend-growth streak.

Brookfield is also expanding its development pipeline and refining its capital-recycling strategy to drive growth. With electricity demand rising and continued investment in clean energy, the company is well-positioned to grow and deliver steady returns.