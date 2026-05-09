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5 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

Are you looking for dividend stocks that can last a decade or more to come? These are five top TSX stocks you own in the long term for income.

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Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • Five TSX dividend stocks — AltaGas, Dream Industrial REIT, Exchange Income, Canadian Natural, and Canadian Pacific — form a diversified portfolio for decade‑long passive income.
  • The mix covers utilities, REITs, aerospace/defence, energy, and rail to balance yield, growth, and stability.
  • Expect modest current yields but durable cash flow, dividend growth, and capital appreciation—size positions to your risk tolerance.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City

If you love dividends, TSX stocks are a great place to look. In Canada, you can find stocks in a wide mix of industries, sectors, and geographies. If I wanted passive dividend income that could last a decade (or more), here is a five-stock portfolio I would happily own today.

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AltaGas: A long-term dividend-growth story

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) has a market cap of $16 billion and a dividend yield of 2.6%. It might not be the largest yield. However, the company has substantial growth opportunities that should ensure years of dividend growth ahead.

AltaGas operates a regulated utility in the U.S. and a diversified midstream business in Western Canada. The utility is growing its rate base by a high single-digit rate. The midstream business is enjoying strong pricing and growing volume demand for Canadian energy exports to Asia.

This is a de-risked, high-quality infrastructure business you can tuck away for attractive total returns in the years ahead.

Dream Industrial REIT: An elevated yield

If you just want an elevated dividend yield, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is an attractive option. It has a market cap of $3.9 billion and a distribution yield of 5%.

Dream owns and manages 343 multi-tenanted industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. It has solid 95.7% occupancy and attractive embedded rental rate growth on lease turnover/renewal.

This stock also happens to be cheap and trades at a discount to other industrial peers. If you just want a nice, safe dividend and modest capital appreciation, it’s a good stock to hold.

Exchange Income: A growth story with income

If you are looking for a little more growth and a monthly dividend, Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is an interesting stock. It has a market cap of $5.7 billion and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

It is a diversified provider of essential air services, aerospace/defence components, and industrial solutions (like environmental mats, telecom infrastructure, and windows). The key to many of its businesses is how essential its products/services are to the customers it serves.

Exchange has grown its dividend for 18 out of the past 20 years. This stock offers a diversified business, attractive growth/investment opportunities, and a rising monthly dividend.

Canadian Natural: A dividend-growth legend

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a Canadian dividend legend you don’t want to miss. It has a market cap of $136 billion and a yield of 3.86%.

Canadian Natural is Canada’s largest energy producer and one of its largest companies. With oil prices elevated, this company is likely chugging out serious cash flow.

With a very modest balance sheet, it is primed to keep growing its dividend and maybe even deliver special dividends to shareholders. Canadian Natural has a 26-year history of growing its dividend. It’s a great decade-long bet ahead.

Canadian Pacific: A top blue-chip stock

Speaking of legends, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is one of Canada’s longest enduring railroads and companies. It has a market cap of $100 billion and a yield of 0.88%.

Certainly, it has the smallest dividend in the mix. Last year, it raised its dividend by 20%. This year, it increased its dividend by 17.5%. Likewise, it has been buying back stock aggressively (4% last year and potentially 5% this year).

The company is only now starting to unlock the benefits of its nationwide railroad system. It still has a long journey of growth ahead. This blue-chip stock has lasted for decades and will likely last for decades to come.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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