Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 25% to Buy and Hold for Decades

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 25% to Buy and Hold for Decades

This TSX dividend giant could reward patient investors with decades of growth and income.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) combines strong dividend growth with exposure to infrastructure, renewable energy, and AI trends.
  • This TSX dividend stock posted record 2025 results and raised its dividend by 15% earlier this year.
  • Given its consistently improving outlook, BAM could be a top long-term TSX stock to buy and hold for decades.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

If you keep on chasing whatever stock is soaring at the moment, you might miss out on great investing opportunities for the long term. More often than not, long-term wealth is built by buying high-quality companies during periods of temporary weakness and then holding them patiently for years. Such stocks become even more attractive when they also pay reliable dividends along the way.

In this article, I’ll highlight one magnificent TSX dividend stock that long-term investors may want to consider buying and holding for decades.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management stock

When it comes to building wealth over the long run, stocks tied to real assets and global investment trends usually have an edge — and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) fits right into that category. It’s one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, focusing on investing client capital into real assets and essential service businesses across sectors such as renewable power, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, and credit.

As of May 5, BAM stock settled at $66.03 per share with a market capitalization of about $108 billion. Although the stock currently trades nearly 25% below its 52-week high, it has gained nearly 7% so far in the second quarter, showing signs of recovery despite broader market volatility. In addition to its long-term growth potential, Brookfield currently offers investors a quarterly dividend, with an annualized yield of around 4.2%.

What makes BAM stock even more attractive is the quality and diversification of its business model. The company invests in assets that tend to remain important regardless of economic cycles. Infrastructure, renewable energy, and essential real estate assets continue generating demand over time, which helps provide Brookfield with durable long-term cash flow opportunities.

Stronger investment income and valuation gains

Brookfield Asset Management posted record financial performance in 2025, driven by strong fundraising activity, capital deployment, and asset monetization.

In the fourth quarter alone, BAM raised a record US$35 billion of capital, bringing total 2025 fundraising to US$112 billion. Its fee-bearing capital grew 12% year over year (YoY) to US$603 billion.

Similarly, the company’s fee-related earnings — a key profitability metric for asset managers — rose 22% YoY in 2025 to a record US$3 billion, while its distributable earnings increased 14% from a year ago to US$2.7 billion.

Encouraged by these strong results, Brookfield Asset Management also raised its quarterly dividend by 15% to US$0.5025 per share, reflecting management’s confidence in future cash flow growth.

This TSX dividend stock could benefit from these trends

Notably, governments and corporations worldwide are investing heavily in infrastructure modernization, energy transition projects, private credit markets, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. BAM appears well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities given its global scale and deep operational expertise.

For example, the company recently launched a US$100 billion global AI infrastructure program focused on developing the physical infrastructure needed to support AI growth, including data centres, power generation, and compute infrastructure.

At the same time, BAM’s balance sheet and liquidity position also remain solid. At the end of 2025, the company had US$134 billion of uncalled fund commitments and US$3 billion of corporate liquidity, giving it great flexibility to pursue new investments and strategic acquisitions. Given these fundamentals, Brookfield Asset Management could be a great TSX dividend stock that rewards patience for decades, especially for investors willing to think beyond near-term market noise.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $500 a Month With No Tax

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $500 a month tax-free through the TFSA is a realistic goal for many Canadians.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for dividend stocks that can last a decade or more to come? These are five top TSX…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy If I Wanted Instant Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have durable payout history and are supported by fundamentally strong businesses with resilient earnings.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Outperform if Growth Stays Soft

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Soft growth can still reward investors, if you own businesses with durable demand, solid finances, and income while you wait.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Canadian Stock Worth Buying With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming, defensive dividend stock is worth buying with $7,000 for a TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

The #1 Index Fund I’d Hold in My Portfolio Forever — No Hesitation

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Anchor your portfolio forever with the XDIV ETF – a low-cost ETF that delivered 13.6% in annual returns and pays…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

A Reasonably Priced Safety Stock That Canadian Retirees Might Want to Know About

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is starting to get too cheap to pass up for value investors.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Buy BCE Stock Until This Happens

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE stock clearly has attractive qualities, but I believe patient investors may get a better opportunity ahead.

Read more »