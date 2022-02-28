Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Canadian Telecom Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

1 Canadian Telecom Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

Do you like BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock? You may be better off considering this other Canadian telecom today.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
TELECOM TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian telecom stocks are popular for dividend income. BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), in particular, provides the biggest yield of the Big Three telecom stocks. It has consistently increased its dividends every year since 2010.

Let’s take a closer look at BCE stock.

BCE stock

BCE is the largest Canadian telecom. Earlier this month, it reported its 2021 results. The highlights are as follows:

  • Revenue increased by 2.5% to $23.4 billion
  • Adjusted net earnings growth of 6.0% to $2.9 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, climbed 3.0% to $9.9 billion
  • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) improved by 5.6% to $3.19
  • Cash flows from operating activities rose 3.3% to $8 billion

In 2021, BCE paid out total dividends of $3.50 per share, resulting in a payout ratio of almost 110% based on its 2021 adjusted EPS.

On reporting these results, it increased its quarterly dividend by 5.14% to $0.92 per share that equates to $3.68 per year. So, BCE stock’s 2022 payout will be approximately 111% based on BCE’s projected 2022 adjusted EPS.

Management provided BCE’s 2022 guidance as follows:

  • Revenue growth of 1-5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2-5%
  • Adjusted EPS growth of 2-7%

Even BCE’s free cash flow generation did not cover its dividend in 2021, as it has been investing more heavily for the deployment of its direct fibre, Wireless Home Internet, and 5G networks. However, by 2023, it should be able to enjoy greater free cash flow again that will make its dividend safer.

Currently, BCE stock is fully valued but offers a juicy yield of about 5.5%.

The following Canadian telecom stock appears to be a much better bargain!

A more attractive Canadian telecom stock for income

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) appears to be too cheap to ignore. According to the 12-month consensus price target across 11 analysts on Yahoo Finance, at $27.51 per share at writing, Quebecor stock trades at a discount of almost 27%. That implies near-term upside potential of 36% is possible.

The dividend stock has corrected more than 21% since its peak in April. The decline may be due to the concerns about heightened competition, which even the Quebecor president and CEO admitted to.

“In the 2021 financial year, [we] operat[ed] in an environment of ongoing and particularly intense competition in the Québec telecom industry.”

Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and chief executive officer of Quebecor

Still, the Canadian telecom stock reported resilient 2021 results last Thursday. Here are some highlights:

  • Revenue increased by 5.5% to $4.55 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA climbed 1.1% to $1.97 billion
  • Net income (from continuing operations) marginally improved by 0.7% to $588.4 million
  • Diluted EPS (from continuing operations) climbed 3.2% to $2.29

Quebecor experienced double-digit EPS growth from 2015 to 2019. As a result, the dividend stock did very well by returning solid total returns of about 16.4% per year over that period. With much slower growth expected, the dividend stock has dropped to discounted levels, providing the opportunity for bargain hunters.

The dividend stock just raised its quarterly dividend by 9.1% to $0.30 per share. So, its payout ratio this year is estimated to be sustainable at roughly 52%. Based on its recent quotation, it provides a yield of 4.36%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

Raging War: Will Corporate Earnings Drop in Q1 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians were looking forward to investing in 2022 and earn passive income to cope with rising inflation. The stock market …

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I Love Holding Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Yesterday, I published an article about my love and hate relationship with growth stocks. So, I thought I would expand …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Adam Othman

Everyone has a different schedule for contributing to their TFSA. Some put a specific amount a month, and the current …

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

3 Restaurant Stocks: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Kay Ng

Restaurant stocks are usually recession resistant. Here are three restaurant stocks for consideration today. Two appear to be attractively priced …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Buy These 3 Big-Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

There are two main variables in the passive income equation: capital and yield, and both are directly proportional to the …

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you’re buying stocks to boost your passive income, you’ll likely want to receive income as quickly and often as …

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Behemoths to Buy

| Jared Seguin

Dividend stocks are some of the most popular investing options for Canadian investors. People love these stocks, because your money …

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

A Different Headwind: A 3-Letter Word Most Feared by Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

People around the world knew beforehand of Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine. However, it still came as a shock when …

Read more »