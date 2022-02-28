Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn an Extra $339 Per Month Tax Free

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn an Extra $339 Per Month Tax Free

Investors can use the TFSA to generate steady tax-free income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are using the TFSA to create self-directed pensions that will generate reliable and growing tax-free passive income for the rest of their lives.

TFSA benefits

The government launched the TFSA in 2009. Since then, the cumulative contribution space has grown to a maximum of $81,500. The TFSA limit increase was $6,000 for 2022.

People use the TFSA to meet a variety of savings goals. One popular option is to take advantage of the tax-free status of the TFSA to create a stream of passive income to complement CPP, OAS, and company pensions. Seniors in particular can benefit by holding investments in a TFSA instead of in a taxable account. The interest and dividends generated inside the TFSA are not counted by the CRA when net world income is calculated to determine the Old Age Security (OAS) pension recovery tax, otherwise known as the OAS clawback.

High-income retirees face a 15% OAS recovery tax on every dollar of net world income earned above a minimum annual threshold. The number to watch for the 2022 income year is $81,761.

Good stocks to own in a TFSA focused on passive income include top dividend stocks that raise their payouts on regular basis.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) raised its dividend by 3% for 2022, marking the 27th consecutive annual payout hike for investors. The increase isn’t as high as long-term holders of the stock are used to receiving, but the dividend still provides a robust 6.3% yield at the current share price near $54.

Enbridge has a steady growth plan in place with annual capital investments expected to trend about $6 billion in the next few years. The company also has the means to make strategic acquisitions to boost growth, as investors saw with the US$3 billion purchase last year of an oil export terminal and related infrastructure in Texas.

Enbridge is launching partnerships to capitalize on the emerging ESG market for carbon-sequestration and storage services. This opens new growth opportunities for the business, along with the expanding investments in renewable energy and natural gas assets.

Management expects distributable cash flow to grow by 5-7% per year over the medium term. This should support steady dividend hikes and ongoing share buybacks.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) raised its dividend by 11% late last year as soon as the government lifted the pandemic ban on distribution hikes that had been put in place for the Canadian financial companies. Another large increase should be on the way in 2022.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s international operations are rebounding from the pandemic hit, and the Canadian banking business remains strong. The economic recovery is expected to ramp up, as restrictions ease and hard-hit segments get back on their feet. Canada’s housing market soared in the past two years and is expected to remain strong, even in the face of rising mortgage rates.

The Bank of Canada is expected to start increasing interest rates as early as next month. This could put a strain on some highly leveraged homeowners and businesses with variable-rate debt, but the overall impact for Bank of Nova Scotia and its peers should be positive. Higher interest rates enable the banks to generate better net interest margins.

Bank of Nova Scotia ‘s share price is up more than 15% in the past six months, but the stock still appears attractive at less than 12 times trailing earnings. Investors who buy the shares at the current price can pick up a solid 4.4% dividend yield.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia are examples of top dividend stocks that offer attractive yields and growing payouts. An equal investment in the two stocks would provide an average yield of 5.35% right now.

Building a basket of top dividend stocks to generate a return of at least 5% is quite easy in the current market. On a TFSA of $81,500, this would generate $4,075.00 per year in tax-free income. That’s an average of $339.58 per month!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks Paying Attractive Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

When the world feels a little shaky, it is comforting to receive monthly dividend cheques from quality TSX stocks. Regular …

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy? You’re at the right place! These dividend stocks should do …

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

The recent volatility in the TSX Index and a surge in commodity prices is giving investors a chance to buy …

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Telecom Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore

| Kay Ng

The Canadian telecom stocks are popular for dividend income. BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), in particular, provides the biggest yield of the Big …

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

Raging War: Will Corporate Earnings Drop in Q1 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians were looking forward to investing in 2022 and earn passive income to cope with rising inflation. The stock market …

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I Love Holding Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Yesterday, I published an article about my love and hate relationship with growth stocks. So, I thought I would expand …

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Adam Othman

Everyone has a different schedule for contributing to their TFSA. Some put a specific amount a month, and the current …

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

3 Restaurant Stocks: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Kay Ng

Restaurant stocks are usually recession resistant. Here are three restaurant stocks for consideration today. Two appear to be attractively priced …

Read more »