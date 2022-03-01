Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Energy Stocks That Are Still Cheap in March 2022

2 Energy Stocks That Are Still Cheap in March 2022

Large-cap energy stocks are fully valued, but mid-cap energy stocks still have room to run. Consider these energy stocks in March!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

Oil prices are soaring! The WTI oil price is US$97 and change per barrel. The Brent oil price, which tends to trade at a premium, has broken through US$100 per barrel. Even the WCS oil price is at US$77 and change per barrel.

Many energy stocks have soared as a result. Some investors think it’s too late to buy energy stocks. That may be the case for large-cap stocks like Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, and TC Energy, which have little upside potential in the near term after investors flocked to them. However, solid mid-cap energy stocks still have room to run.

Here are a couple of mid-cap energy stocks you should consider in March!

Whitecap Resources stock

At writing, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock trades at $9.67 per share and offers a yield of 2.7%. It has a market cap of about $6.1 billion. Its trailing 12-month revenue was almost $2.7 billion. As well, it generated solid operating cash flow of $1.1 billion, while paying out only $126 million in dividends in the period. Capital expenditure was $559 million, resulting in substantial free cash flow of over $564 million, which was more than double the levels in 2019.

Earlier this month on BNN, Bill Harris, who’s a chartered financial analyst (CFA), provided some insights on Whitecap Resources stock:

“Second-tier. Benefitting from the commodity cycle. Great recovery so far, but these stocks are still relatively inexpensive. He owns [ARC Resources], but WCP could easily have been comparable. Enthusiasm for energy is just starting. Anticipates an easy 50% out of these Canadian mid-cap producers.”

Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management

According to Yahoo Finance, the analyst consensus 12-month price target is $12.09, which represents near-term upside potential of 25%.

Parex Resources stock

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is another cheap energy stock that can trade much higher. At writing, it trades at $27.95 per share with a dividend yield of 2% and a market cap of approximately 3.3 billion.

The oil-weighted producer’s trailing 12-month revenue was US$909 million. In addition, Parex Resources generated solid operating cash flow of US$445 million. After subtracting the capital expenditures, it had substantial free cash flow of over US$274 million.

Brian Madden commented on Parex Resources as his top past pick on BNN in January 2022, at which time PXT stock traded at about $24.30 per share.

“Parex has more in the tank. It’s distinct because all assets are in Colombia. Production has grown considerably. Cash flow has grown more than production. Hyper-focused on profitability. Debt free. Hundreds of millions of cash on the balance sheet. Buys back shares. Enacted a dividend. Great management, valuation, and entry point.”

Brian Madden, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel

Indeed, Parex is debt-free. It last reported having cash and cash equivalents that covered its total debt with leftovers. Its cash minus its current liabilities leaves cash on hand of $160 million.

At current levels, according to Yahoo Finance, the analyst consensus 12-month price target on PXT stock is $37.02, which represents near-term upside potential of 32%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and Enbridge. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Parex Resources.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: Are You Late to the Party?

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks have been crushing it lately. Whether you’re looking at integrated energy companies like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) or pipelines …

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy Stock Price Soars 16% on 2021 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Baytex Energy’s (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) stock price has increased 16% since the release of the oil and gas company’s 2021 earnings last …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Stock market volatility soared on Monday. The TSX Composite Index ended the session with a minor 20-point gain at 21,126. …

Read more »

A person suffering
Energy Stocks

What Does the Russia-Ukraine War Mean for Your Canadian Portfolio?

| Puja Tayal

Russia has launched the biggest war on Ukraine since World War II. Every day, there’s talk of negotiations going down …

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Obsidian Energy Stock Gained 120% This Year

| Vineet Kulkarni

What happened? Energy stocks have been on a roll this year. It seems like they will dwarf last year’s epic …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 28

| Jitendra Parashar

The equities market showcased surprising strength on Friday, despite the worries related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The TSX …

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

What to Expect From Canadian Natural Resources’s Q4 Earnings

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian energy stocks have been trading at record levels this year. They will likely report solid Q4 2021 numbers, so …

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Energy Stocks

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Earnings: An Impressive 2021

| Adam Othman

Not all investors keep track of their portfolios the same way. Some make regular changes and “rebalance” the portfolio their …

Read more »