1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune from the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

Cameco is positioned to benefit from the massive $650B data centre buildout as soaring AI power demand accelerates global nuclear energy expansion.

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Cameco's Strategic Positioning : As a major uranium supplier, Cameco stands to benefit from rising nuclear demand, bolstered by long-term contracts and exposure to increasing uranium prices, offering a unique investment opportunity.

Nuclear Energy as a Solution : With renewables unable to meet the continuous power needs of data centers, nuclear energy is becoming a viable carbon-free alternative to provide stable, 24/7 power.

Increasing Electricity Demand from AI : The rapid pace of AI adoption is driving unprecedented electricity demand, necessitating significant data center expansions and challenges for the power grid.

AI is impacting nearly every aspect of our lives. From research and medicine to learning, robotics, and process automation, the long-term potential that AI presents is, in a word, incredible. But the surge in AI use is putting enormous pressure on the power grid and pushing data centre buildout requirements to new limits.

These energy‑intensive AI workloads are now driving electricity use higher at a pace we haven’t seen before. A big part of that surge comes from hyperscale expansion, as major cloud providers rush to build next‑generation AI infrastructure.

In fact, there’s now over $650 billion expected to pour into new facilities over the next few years. This means that electricity demand is rising faster than what utilities ever planned for.

That’s why hyperscale operators now need stable, round‑the‑clock power. And that’s pushing regulators to rethink how the traditional grid is built.

To close that widening power gap, nuclear energy is increasingly being viewed as a practical way to support data centre growth. That’s where the opportunity offered by Cameco (TSX:CCO) comes into play.

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How nuclear energy fits into the AI data centre buildout

AI workloads require enormous amounts of electricity. As a result, data centres are required to operate 24/7 with no tolerance for downtime. While there is a preference for meeting those growing needs with cleaner, renewable energy sources, renewables alone can’t provide the consistent base-level power to keep data centres running at full capacity.

That’s why nuclear energy is being considered. Nuclear offers a carbon‑free, reliable source of power that fits the nonstop needs of hyperscale operators.

As a result, governments around the world are accelerating nuclear approvals, extending reactor lifespans, and investing in next‑generation technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

Utilities are reworking their long‑term plans as AI‑related electricity demand climbs much faster than expected. As more data centres come online, the need for stronger, more reliable baseload power becomes impossible to ignore.

Nuclear remains one of the few power sources that can realistically scale to meet this level of demand. That’s also influencing uranium demand forecasts, which are already on an impressive run. By way of example, uranium spot prices have jumped to nearly US$90 per pound this year.

At the same time, tight uranium supplies are pushing the market higher, which works in Cameco’s favour.

Similarly, there are approximately 75 reactors under construction around the world and a further 120 reactors that are in various stages of approval.

Why Cameco is positioned to benefit from the surge in demand

Cameco is one of the largest and most important uranium suppliers on the planet. The company operates high-grade mines and maintains long‑term contracts with global utilities.

Those contracts span decades in duration and provide Cameco with some insulation from fluctuating uranium prices. Cameco also has exposure to market-based pricing, which allows it to benefit from any shorter-term price shifts.

As nuclear energy demand increases, Cameco’s role in the supply chain becomes more important. That’s because as AI demand increases, so too does the demand for electricity. By extension, this means that utilities are under increasing pressure to secure reliable fuel sources.

That’s why Cameco’s size and global reach give it an advantage as this transition plays out. And Cameco is responding to that change in demand by ramping up production across some of its key facilities.

The bottom line for long‑term investors

The $650 billion data centre buildout is reshaping electricity demand on a global scale. And nuclear power is emerging as a solution to meet that surge in demand, creating a unique opportunity for long-term Cameco investors.

With strong assets, long‑term contracts, and leverage to rising uranium prices, Cameco offers investors a straightforward way to participate in this AI‑driven energy shift.

While no stock is without risk, Cameco does offer investors a unique opportunity, making the stock an intriguing option to add to any well-diversified portfolio.