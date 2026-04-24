Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune from the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune from the $650 Billion Data Centre Buildout

Cameco is positioned to benefit from the massive $650B data centre buildout as soaring AI power demand accelerates global nuclear energy expansion.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Increasing Electricity Demand from AI: The rapid pace of AI adoption is driving unprecedented electricity demand, necessitating significant data center expansions and challenges for the power grid.
  • Nuclear Energy as a Solution: With renewables unable to meet the continuous power needs of data centers, nuclear energy is becoming a viable carbon-free alternative to provide stable, 24/7 power.
  • Cameco's Strategic Positioning: As a major uranium supplier, Cameco stands to benefit from rising nuclear demand, bolstered by long-term contracts and exposure to increasing uranium prices, offering a unique investment opportunity.
10 stocks we like better than Cameco Corporation

AI is impacting nearly every aspect of our lives. From research and medicine to learning, robotics, and process automation, the long-term potential that AI presents is, in a word, incredible. But the surge in AI use is putting enormous pressure on the power grid and pushing data centre buildout requirements to new limits.

These energy‑intensive AI workloads are now driving electricity use higher at a pace we haven’t seen before. A big part of that surge comes from hyperscale expansion, as major cloud providers rush to build next‑generation AI infrastructure.

In fact, there’s now over $650 billion expected to pour into new facilities over the next few years. This means that electricity demand is rising faster than what utilities ever planned for.

That’s why hyperscale operators now need stable, round‑the‑clock power. And that’s pushing regulators to rethink how the traditional grid is built.

To close that widening power gap, nuclear energy is increasingly being viewed as a practical way to support data centre growth. That’s where the opportunity offered by Cameco (TSX:CCO) comes into play.

data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

How nuclear energy fits into the AI data centre buildout

AI workloads require enormous amounts of electricity. As a result, data centres are required to operate 24/7 with no tolerance for downtime. While there is a preference for meeting those growing needs with cleaner, renewable energy sources, renewables alone can’t provide the consistent base-level power to keep data centres running at full capacity.

That’s why nuclear energy is being considered. Nuclear offers a carbon‑free, reliable source of power that fits the nonstop needs of hyperscale operators.

As a result, governments around the world are accelerating nuclear approvals, extending reactor lifespans, and investing in next‑generation technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs).

Utilities are reworking their long‑term plans as AI‑related electricity demand climbs much faster than expected. As more data centres come online, the need for stronger, more reliable baseload power becomes impossible to ignore.

Nuclear remains one of the few power sources that can realistically scale to meet this level of demand. That’s also influencing uranium demand forecasts, which are already on an impressive run. By way of example, uranium spot prices have jumped to nearly US$90 per pound this year.

At the same time, tight uranium supplies are pushing the market higher, which works in Cameco’s favour.

Similarly, there are approximately 75 reactors under construction around the world and a further 120 reactors that are in various stages of approval.

Why Cameco is positioned to benefit from the surge in demand

Cameco is one of the largest and most important uranium suppliers on the planet. The company operates high-grade mines and maintains long‑term contracts with global utilities.

Those contracts span decades in duration and provide Cameco with some insulation from fluctuating uranium prices. Cameco also has exposure to market-based pricing, which allows it to benefit from any shorter-term price shifts.

As nuclear energy demand increases, Cameco’s role in the supply chain becomes more important. That’s because as AI demand increases, so too does the demand for electricity. By extension, this means that utilities are under increasing pressure to secure reliable fuel sources.

That’s why Cameco’s size and global reach give it an advantage as this transition plays out. And Cameco is responding to that change in demand by ramping up production across some of its key facilities.

The bottom line for long‑term investors

The $650 billion data centre buildout is reshaping electricity demand on a global scale. And nuclear power is emerging as a solution to meet that surge in demand, creating a unique opportunity for long-term Cameco investors.

With strong assets, long‑term contracts, and leverage to rising uranium prices, Cameco offers investors a straightforward way to participate in this AI‑driven energy shift.

While no stock is without risk, Cameco does offer investors a unique opportunity, making the stock an intriguing option to add to any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Energy Stocks

If Oil Hits $100, These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Surge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If oil really spikes to $100, these three Canadian energy names offer different kinds of torque: a major project ramp,…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

Got $10,000? Here’s a Simple TFSA Plan for Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple $10,000 TFSA can pair long-term growth with tax-free income by owning proven compounders and reliable dividend payers.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy Freehold Royalties Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Freehold Royalties isn't just one of the best dividend stocks to buy now, but one of the best…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock That Looks Like a Compelling Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock's improvement plan just got help from soaring oil prices. Expect strong cash flows to continue to drive shareholder…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Dividend Stocks Worth Watching Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Find out how the ongoing conflict influences global energy prices, supply challenges, and shifts in oil sourcing strategies.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Energy Stocks

This $34 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong cash flow and expansion plans make this TSX stock hard to ignore.

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian utilities aim to keep dividends steady in 2026, even if the economy and rates get choppy.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Energy Stocks

1 Quarterly Dividend Stock Built to Hold Up in Any Market

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this Canadian stock with a sustainable dividend yield of 6.5% is one of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »