Home » Investing » Next Week Could Be HUGE for Ripple Investors

Next Week Could Be HUGE for Ripple Investors

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit is still ongoing. Next week, it will enter its most dramatic phase to date.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The Ripple Labs lawsuit is still underway. Next week, it could take one of its most dramatic turns yet. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to have the judge overturn her own ruling — that the SEC had to hand over a pile of documents related a speech by one of its top managers. In the speech, the SEC’s director of corporate finance, William Hinman, declared that cryptocurrencies were not securities. The SEC is suing Ripple on the grounds that the company’s token, XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), is a security. The SEC wants Hinman’s comments saying otherwise stricken from the record. Judge Analisa Torres has already ruled that these comments are to be revealed in discovery. We may hear whether she’s willing to reconsider her previous ruling as soon as next week.

What’s at stake

The SEC is currently suing Ripple Labs on behalf of 65,000 plaintiffs. The alleged misdeed on Ripple’s part is selling securities without registering them. If the SEC wins, then Ripple will have to pay back the money raised in its token sale. That would mean having to come up with $1.3 billion.

Why does this matter?

First of all, there are clear implications for Ripple itself. Having to pay out $1.3 billion would likely bankrupt the company. It is not clear that it would have the resources to continue building and maintaining XRP after such a burden was imposed. Development on XRP-related projects would perhaps stall, harming people who hold the coin.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the case could set a precedent that would dictate the future of cryptocurrency in the United States. If XRP is a security then Ether and others are as well. Pretty much any cryptocurrency that has ever had a major token sale would be considered a security. As such, the developers of these tokens would have to file reports, disclose holdings, and get regulatory permission before going to the public. All of this compliance costs money. Banks notoriously spend billions of dollars and countless hours on compliance every year. Were every crypto developer subjected to those rules, the crypto space would face a real problem. Upstart crypto projects don’t have unlimited resources.

Why Ripple thinks it’s going to win

Ripple has made it pretty clear that it believes it will win its lawsuit. It has scored a number of procedural victories. One of the biggest was forcing the SEC to hand over Hinman’s speech. This is the “win” that the SEC is seeking to have overturned. If they fail to get Judge Torres to backtrack on her previous decision, then the Ripple lawsuit will proceed with piles of testimony from SEC officials saying that cryptocurrencies aren’t securities. This would make the SEC look bad because it would show that, just a few years ago, they didn’t even believe what they are now trying to prove in court.

It looks like the SEC has got a tall order on its hands. Not only are there countless statements from their own people undermining their case, there are also ex-SEC officials who have flat-out bashed the lawsuit. Just recently, a former SEC lawyer came out swinging, saying that the lawsuit should never have even been filed. It doesn’t even look like there’s a consensus among SEC-affiliated people that this case has merit. That may be a positive for cryptocurrency investors, who don’t want their tokens regulated as securities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks You Could Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

There are several ways to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies. You can either buy these digital assets directly or invest in …

Read more »

edit
Cryptocurrency

Solana: Better Than Your Credit Card?

| Andrew Button

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is one of the most popular DeFi cryptocurrencies out there. With extremely high transactions per second (TPS), it …

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for Solana in March?

| Chris MacDonald

The crypto market has been in flux of late. Indeed, much of the recent volatility we’ve seen in the crypto …

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin Surged 15% Yesterday

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) surged 15% yesterday and is up another 1.5% this morning. One of the world’s most volatile assets is …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Altcoins Crypto Investors Should Consider Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

The crypto market is one that’s been on quite the journey over the past few months. And the market surging …

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Outpaced XRP in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Most cryptocurrencies, including XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), are trading in the red this year. The XRP token is down 8% year to …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies You Should Buy in March

| Aditya Raghunath

The last 24-hour period has seen several cryptocurrencies stage an impressive turnaround. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have surged …

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Is Solana Still a Buy in 2022?

| Tony Dong

Forget Bitcoin and Ethereum. The true cryptocurrency star of 2021 was Solana (CRYPTO:SOL), a flexible crypto-computing platform for running decentralized …

Read more »