Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks, as Canada Raises Interest Rates

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks, as Canada Raises Interest Rates

The ongoing geopolitical uncertainties are likely to keep the TSX stocks extremely volatile and unpredictable.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is keeping the global stock market highly unpredictable without any clear direction. The Canadian equities market turned positive again on Wednesday, as the TSX Composite Index inched up by 251 points, or 1.2%, to settle at 21,256.

Interest rate hike and Ukraine crisis

The geopolitical tension-driven supply concerns resulted in a third straight day of a sharp rally in crude oil prices. In spite of that, all key sectors on the TSX benchmark traded positively on March 2, with industrials, financials, consumer cyclicals, and energy sectors leading the rally.

The Bank of Canada raised the key interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5% yesterday as anticipated, marking its first rate hike in more than three years. In line with the expectations, the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell also indicated an interest rate hike later this month, citing a strong labour market and high inflation. While commenting on the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Powell stated that its “implications for the U.S. economy are highly uncertain, and we will be monitoring the situation closely.”

Significantly better-than-expected non-farm employment data from the U.S. market could be another reason for stock market gains in the last session.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS) stock jumped by 6.3% on Wednesday to $9.74 per share, making it the top gainer for the day on the TSX. These gains in CTS stock came a day after the Canadian software company revealed that its subsidiary Portage CyberTech has acquired the Victoria-based software firm 1CRM Systems Corp. Converge Technology expects this acquisition to help the company provide better business management solutions to its clients. Despite yesterday’s sharp gains, Converge Technology stock is still trading with more than 10% year-to-date losses.

Element Fleet Management, Secure Energy Services, Kinaxis, and Nexgen Energy were also among the top-performing TSX Composite components on March 2, as they rose by at least 5% each.

In contrast, Aecon Group, Canfor, Docebo, and Fortuna Silver Mines were the four worst-performing stocks on the main Canadian market index. While Aecon stock lost nearly 8% of its value after missing its Q4 earnings estimates, the shares of the other three companies lost at least 3% each.

TSX today

Early Thursday morning, WTI crude oil prices spiked up to their highest level since 2008 amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. At the same time, copper futures prices were also trading with over 2% gains for the day. These factors could take some TSX energy and mining stocks higher at the opening today. But I expect the geopolitical uncertainties to keep the broader market extremely volatile and unpredictable.

While no major domestic economic releases are due today, Canadian investors could watch the latest jobless claims and non-manufacturing PMI data from the U.S. market this morning. The Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, which started yesterday, will continue today and add to the market volatility.

The corporate events front, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Martinrea International, Artis REIT, Park Lawn, Enghouse Systems, and MEG Energy are expected to announce their latest quarterly results today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Enghouse Systems Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc. and KINAXIS INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

think thought consider
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Climbed up to 31% in the Last Week: Time to Take Profits?

| Kay Ng

It’s a bad idea to buy stocks and intend to sell them for quick profits. However, when your stocks move …

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Energy Stocks

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

After seeing massive volatility in the last few weeks, it is all right to feel wary. But such markets bring …

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Why Is Enbridge (TSX:ENB) an Excellent Buy in This Volatile Environment?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering the seventh day, the concerns over oil supply have raised oil prices to over $105/barrel. …

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Power Stock Is Powered Up

| Kay Ng

Renewable power stocks saw a rebound lately. In particular, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock just experienced a four-day rally that witnessed …

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Touch 7-Year High

| Aditya Raghunath

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is likely to impact equity markets in the near term. Most countries part …

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

BUY ALERT: 3 Green Energy Stocks to Snag Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered a re-evaluation of energy consumption in Europe. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has moved to freeze …

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Energy Stocks

Can Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impact the Energy-Heavy TSX?

| Adam Othman

Yes. The conflict brewing across the sea could have many far-reaching consequences, most of which we can’t predict yet. Oil …

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks Amid Intensifying Russia-Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian stocks turned negative again on Tuesday after consistently settling in the green territory for the previous three sessions. The …

Read more »