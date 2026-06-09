1 Energy Stock Aiming Quietly Aiming for its Biggest Year Yet

Tourmaline is built to turn energy volatility into cash, not just ride the latest oil spike.

Oil keeps stealing the spotlight. Prices jumped again as global supply worries returned, and Canadian energy stocks suddenly look harder to ignore. But chasing crude every time it moves can make investors dizzy. Oil rallies, falls back, then rallies again. The better move may be buying a company built to profit through the cycle, not just during one hot week.

Source: Getty Images

TOU

That’s why Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) stands out right now. It’s Canada’s largest natural gas producer, but this isn’t just a gas story anymore. Tourmaline stock has spent years building scale, adding liquids exposure, signing export-linked contracts, and returning cash to shareholders. Now it enters 2026 with record production, stronger commodity pricing, and a business model that looks ready for its biggest stretch yet.

Energy security has moved back to centre stage. Canada has huge natural gas resources, and global buyers still want a reliable supply from stable countries. Liquefied natural gas demand also gives Canadian producers a bigger long-term opportunity. If North American gas markets tighten and export options improve, Tourmaline stock could benefit from better prices without needing a wild oil boom.

Numbers don’t lie

The company’s latest quarter showed why investors keep watching. In the first quarter of 2026, Tourmaline stock averaged record production of 666,089 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). It also generated $862.2 million in cash flow. Those numbers show a company already operating at serious scale, yet still positioned to grow through better pricing, liquids demand, and export access.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 92% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 86% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 1st, 2026

Plus, Tourmaline stock’s business is fairly simple to understand. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil from major Canadian basins. Its size gives it cost advantages, operating flexibility, and access to infrastructure. It also sells into multiple markets, which helps when one pricing hub looks weak.

The dividend adds another reason to care. Tourmaline stock pays a regular quarterly dividend currently yielding 3.14%, and it often adds special dividends when cash flow supports it. That approach gives investors a mix of reliability and upside. The regular payout offers a base return. The special dividends reward shareholders when commodity prices cooperate. For Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, that can create a useful income stream without forcing them into slower-growth utility stocks.

Looking ahead

Tourmaline stock expects better natural gas liquids pricing this year, helped by global liquids prices, optimized ethane extraction, and access to Pacific propane exports. It also continues to build long-term LNG-linked exposure. Those pieces could help the company earn more from the same broad production base, which investors should like more than growth built only on heavy spending.

Valuation deserves attention. Tourmaline stock already has a reputation as one of Canada’s best-run energy companies. That means the stock rarely stays ignored for long. Investors buying today need to believe the next phase of cash flow, dividends, and export-linked growth can justify the price. As of writing, it trades at 35.4 times earnings, which isn’t exactly cheap.

Still, the case looks compelling. Tourmaline stock offers scale, discipline, income, and upside to stronger energy markets. It isn’t the flashiest stock on the TSX, and that’s fine. When oil moves again, investors don’t need drama. They need a company that can turn volatility into cash.

Bottom line

Tourmaline stock gives investors exposure to a broader Canadian energy advantage: abundant reserves, export ambition, and management teams that learned hard lessons from past boom-and-bust cycles. That combination can age well in a long-term portfolio over decades ahead. And right now, even $7,000 can bring in ample income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TOU $63.77 109 $2.00 $218.00 Quarterly $6,950.93

For those looking for one Canadian energy stock to buy right now, Tourmaline stock looks like a smart place to start.