Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Interested in Building Your 1st Portfolio? Start With These 3 Stocks!

Interested in Building Your 1st Portfolio? Start With These 3 Stocks!

Building your first portfolio can be intimidating. These three stocks can get you started on the right track!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

So, you’ve decided to start investing? Congrats! It may not seem like it, because the market has been very weak this year, but it’s a great time to start investing. This is because investors have the opportunity to buy lots of shares at bargain prices! However, regardless of how the market looks, building your first portfolio can certainly be intimidating. It’s important to buy a mix of different companies, which we’ll cover in this article. Here are three stocks to help you get started on your first portfolio!

Buy one of the Big Five banks

In my opinion, investors should target one of the Big Five banks as their first purchase. This is because these companies have established very formidable moats in the Canadian banking industry. In addition, because these companies have become so prominent, nearly every Canadian should be familiar with them. Finally, banks have very simple business models that and are easy to understand. For all these reasons, I believe one of these stocks would be a great addition to a new investor’s portfolio.

Of that group, you really can’t go wrong. However, my top choice is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS). It is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, having increased its distribution for more than a decade. More impressively, Bank of Nova Scotia hasn’t missed a dividend payment since it started paying shareholders 189 years ago. Bank of Nova Scotia offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.29%.

Look for blue-chip companies with long track records of success

Once you’ve bought one of the banks, continue to look for blue-chip companies that interest you. One way you can find great companies is by looking through the S&P/TSX 60. This is an index of 60 large companies that lead important industries in Canada. One company that I believe should be held by most investors, new and experienced alike, is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM).

Through its subsidiaries, Brookfield has exposure to the infrastructure, real estate, utility, and private equity industries. All considered, its portfolio amasses to approximately $690 billion of assets under management. This makes it one of the largest alternative asset firms in the world. Since its IPO, Brookfield stock has grown at a CAGR of about 15%. Over the same period, the TSX has generated an average annual return of about 5%. That makes Brookfield a major market outperformer, and a stock that you should consider for your portfolio.

Add some stocks with growth potential

By now, you should have a solid core of reliable companies capable of keeping your portfolio afloat regardless of what the economic situation may be. But I’m sure you’re eager to include at least one or two high-growth stocks into your portfolio. For a new investor, I would recommend considering Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). It’s a tech conglomerate, focusing on the acquisition of vertical market software businesses.

Constellation Software has been so successful since its inception, that many companies have tried to copy its strategy. Because of that, the company’s president Mark Leonard has ceased his annual shareholder letters. Instead, he only writes to shareholders when a significant change happens with the company. Last year, he stated that Constellation Software would finally start targeting large-sized VMS businesses for acquisition. Since its IPO, Constellation Software stock has grown at a CAGR of about 35%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Protect Your Portfolio? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're worried about all the increasing volatility in markets and want to make sure your portfolio is safe, here…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

5 Financial Tips to Help You Get to a +$1,000,000 Stock Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Start saving and investing now with these financial tips if you want to build a sizeable stock portfolio!

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy, Even at All-Time Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These strong TSX stocks may be at all-time highs, but don't let that scare you off. Each is still a…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Counter a Volatile Market With Some Defensive Investments

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two stocks are great long-term investments that offer growth and income potential in defensive packages.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Ukraine Conflict: 1 TSX Stock to Help Donate Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Many of us feel impotent about the Ukraine conflict, but you can help. By investing in this TSX stock, you…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies: How to Safeguard Your Stock Investments

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how Canadian stock investors could minimize their risk exposure amid intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy No Matter What Happens on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are solid buys no matter how the TSX performs, showing solid growth for years and dividends…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

New and passive investors should have these three dividend stocks on their watchlists right now, as the stocks appear to…

Read more »