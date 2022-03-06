Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

The collective pool of undervalued and discounted (from a price perspective) stocks can offer you a decent number of valuable bargains.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Market crashes are rare, but dirt-cheap discounted stocks, not so much. There is a decent number of undervalued or discounted stocks on the market at any given time. The two different pools overlap heavily, but it’s essential to understand the distinction.

Currently, three dirt-cheap stocks should be on your radar right now.

An e-commerce stock

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) is experiencing the heaviest plunge since inception. In the market crash, the stock only dipped 27% at max. In contrast, it has fallen about 79% so far, and there is no recovery pattern in sight for now. This is due to multiple factors, the most prominent of which would be the overdue correction after the post-pandemic growth, the tech fall as a whole, and a short seller’s report pointing out discrepancies and flaws in the Lightspeed stock.

The company saw a leadership change following the series of events, and a new CEO was appointed. It also sought to improve the platform and enhance its offerings, such as its TikTok integration.

One ray of light for this stock might be a massive insider buying trend that was seen in the stock. It may be an indication of a positive recovery cycle and a signal to buy now.

An undervalued steel stock

If you are looking for a heavily undervalued stock, Stelco (TSX:STLC), which was once Canada’s premier steel producer, is a good option to consider. The stock is not nearly as discounted as Lightspeed. In fact, it’s currently trading at near its all-time high. However, the price-to-earnings of 2.1 indicates the extent of its undervaluation.

Stelco is a decent buy for its dividend yield (which is currently at 2.9%) and its capital growth potential (under the right circumstances), but it may not be the best time to buy it. The stock might go through a correction phase which may push the valuation much further down than the 16% (from its peak) it is now. You may also lock in a much better yield than the current one.

A discounted hydrogen stock

While it doesn’t get as much attention as renewables, hydrogen may come to play an essential role in the green future of our world. And if that happens, companies like Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP) may shine quite brightly. The stock did experience incredible growth between 2019 and its 2021 peak, when it saw its market value rise well over 1,000%.

However, the fall has been just as hard. The stock is currently trading at a 71% discount from its 2021 peak, and this discount tag might become heavier if the fall continues. It would be a good idea to track the fall and buy just before the long-term upward momentum becomes permanent. Thanks to its business model and focus, the stock may experience powerful growth in a greener future market.

Foolish takeaway

Only one out of the three is an undervalued stock. Still, the discount of Ballard and Lightspeed is just as compelling a reason to buy these companies as the undervaluation of Stelco. When bought at a discount and held for the long term, all three companies could be powerful assets in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Duel Between 2 Dividend Stocks: Which Is a Better Buy?

| Kay Ng

Parkland (TSX:PKI) stock seems to be more attractive. However, it comes with greater risks. Which dividend stock will you choose?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Incredible Dividend Stocks That Could Take Off Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks I think are worthy of a deep dive from long-term investors seeking income, growth,…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold Onto for Life

| Adam Othman

If you hold on to a high-yield stock for long enough, it may pay back the entire investment sum in…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Top ETF to Consider Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

I believe Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF (TSX:VVL) is worth a grab at this moment.

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) are two top value stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Top Canadian Stocks Just Increased Their Monthly Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're a Canadian investor looking for a top monthly dividend stock to buy, these two companies are undoubtedly among…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Robust Economy: Canada’s 2021 GDP Is the Highest in 20 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s 4.6% GDP in 2021 is the most significant expansion in two decades and reflects a robust economy, despite the…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stars to Buy

| Jared Seguin

Looking for stocks to build a passive income portfolio around? Find out why these two TSX superstars are ideal options…

Read more »