Home » Investing » Goodfood Stock: Time to Dump or Bulk Up?

Goodfood Stock: Time to Dump or Bulk Up?

Goodfood stock (TSX:FOOD) continues to fall as interest rates, inflation, and vaccinations all rise. But should you dump the stock, or pick it up at these prices?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) has had a wild ride during the pandemic. It became an in-demand company that couldn’t keep up with orders, hitting double-digit share prices in the process. Yet today, shares have fallen to 52-week lows, and could be headed to all-time lows in the near future.

But what’s really going on with Goodfood stock? Is this drop warranted, or is it an opportunity? Let’s take a look at this once incredibly popular stock.

A shifting business

Goodfood came into popularity during the pandemic as Canadians were forced to stay home and keep safe. Having meals delivered to your door became the perfect tool with the inability or desire to go to grocery stores.

Yet since then, Goodfood management realized there needed to be a shift. With vaccination rates rising, stores opening, and inflation rising, it’s become harder and harder for the company to keep up. While the meal-kit business has proven profitable, the year-over-year growth certainly isn’t what it was.

Now, Goodfood stock offers more than just meal kits. You can order groceries, breakfasts, and it now has an on-demand delivery service in some locations. Furthermore, it continues to expand its fulfillment network. But so far, investors don’t think it’s enough.

Why not?

There is uncertainty surrounding this shift in focus. However, analysts like to point out that despite that uncertainty, management remains successful in executions of the past. In fact, Goodfood has a lot of inspiration to look to. It remains a $176 million company, yet many of its global peers are in the billions. So it’s simple: look to them for next steps.

The shift to grocery delivery and on-demand services is a stable driver of sales and earnings in the medium term, analysts note. But that takes cash, and while Goodfood has it now, long-term that may not be the case. So time will have to tell whether these investments prove fruitful. Hence the uncertainty among investors.

Management remains confident

Goodfood announced a $30-million public offering this week, with analysts cutting their targets slightly for the stock. Still, it remains at a target price of about $4 as of writing. That’s a potential upside of 71% as of writing. Furthermore, it remains solidly in oversold territory at a 22.08 relative strength index, and trades at 2.59 times book value. But is that all good enough reason to buy?

In short: yes. Not that the stock doesn’t have risk attached. There are still issues that investors should certainly be aware of. But if you’re a long-term investor, the company look like a solid buy at these prices. It’s frankly far below fair value, especially considering its long-term potential in the field of online grocery services. As it continues to expand with these micro-fulfillment centres, it’s likely to also continue its growth as Canada’s top meal-kit provider.

Shares of Goodfood stock are down 75% in the last year, and 42% year to date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Goodfood Market Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Coronavirus

money while you sleep
Coronavirus

Why Sleep Country Stock Jumped 10% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ) stock saw shares climb over 10% after reporting earnings that came in far higher than estimates.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Coronavirus

My Best-Performing Stocks After 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's what I've learned over the last five volatile years from the market and what I'm selling, holding, and buying…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Coronavirus

WestJet Buys Rival Sunwing Airlines as Travel Restrictions Ease

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WestJet Group announced it would purchase Sunwing Airlines for an undisclosed amount, creating an opportunistic deal for owner Onex (TSX:ONEX)…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock: $110 Oil Price Jeopardizing the Recovery?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can Air Canada stock thrive, even though the rising oil price is causing its operating costs (jet fuel) to soar?…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Coronavirus

Why Canfor Pulp Stock Dropped 10% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canfor (TSX:CFX) stock fell 10% after the company reported earnings that fell far below estimates and doesn't expect the future…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Coronavirus

Why Aecon Stock Fell 11% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aecon stock (TSX:ARE) fell by as much as 11% on Wednesday as the company reported a huge drop in net…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Air Canada’s Stock Price Rises Over 3% on 2021 Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

So far in 2022, Air Canada is seeing its stock price surge, as signs of a recovery are loud and…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock at an $840 Price?

| Puja Tayal

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is down 60% as the pandemic catalyst fades. Should you buy the stock at $840, or is…

Read more »