Home » Investing » 3 Reliable TSX Stocks to Buy

3 Reliable TSX Stocks to Buy

These three Canadian companies have the resilient cash flows necessary for investors to rely on during any market environment.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Rising geopolitical tensions are worsening the already prevalent volatility in the market. In times of uncertainty in the stock market, finding reliable investments that can offer you stable returns is crucial. Dividend investing is one of the best ways to use your investment capital during such market environments.

Income-generating assets like dividend stocks can help you create a passive-income stream that can supplement your account balance with a little extra cash through payouts. The TSX boasts several companies that pay investors their shareholder dividends. Ideally, you should focus on investing in dividend-paying companies with resilient cash flows, a potential for growth, and a track record for delivering regular payouts.

Today, I will discuss three dividend stocks that you could consider investing in for this purpose.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a $28.02 billion market capitalization utility holdings company headquartered in St. John’s. The company owns and operates several utility businesses across Canada, the U.S., Central America, and the Caribbean, generating most of its revenues through highly rate-regulated and long-term contracted assets.

It generates predictable cash flows that allow its management to fund its capital plans and dividend payouts comfortably. A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Fortis stock has delivered dividend hikes for 48 consecutive years and looks well positioned to continue its streak. At writing, Fortis stock trades for $59.26 per share, and it boasts a juicy 3.61% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a $114.14 billion market capitalization giant in Canada’s energy infrastructure industry. Headquartered in Calgary, Enbridge owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines that services oil producers. It is responsible for transporting a considerable portion of all the traditional energy sources used in North America, playing a crucial role in the economy.

Enbridge stock is also another strong bet for Canadian investors looking for assets to create a reliable passive-income stream. The company’s strong operational revenues and outlook as it expands its renewable energy projects could position it well for long-term growth. At writing, the Canadian dividend stock trades for $56.33 per share, and it boasts a juicy 6.11% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a $68.88 billion market capitalization energy company. Headquartered in Calgary, TC Energy is another major pipeline company with an extensive network that services energy producers in Canada. TC Energy boasts a high asset utilization rate, and its strong, secure capital program paints a good picture for its future.

TC Energy stock trades for $70.21 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.13% dividend yield. The company projects its dividends to increase by 3-5% per year for the next few years, and it could be the right time to pick up its shares before its dividend hikes kick in.

Foolish takeaway

Finding and investing in the right dividend-paying companies can help you create a strong passive-income portfolio. You could consider using the payouts as extra spending cash for your monthly expenses. Alternatively, you could reinvest the shareholder dividends to buy more shares of the dividend stock and accelerate your wealth growth through the power of compounding.

TC Energy stock, Fortis stock, and Enbridge stock are three reliable dividend stocks that could be ideal for either purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rate Hike: 2 Stocks it Could Benefit

| Adam Othman

Interest rate hikes have finally been announced, and here are two bank stocks that stand to benefit from the move.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

A 4th Wireless Carrier Could Lower Cellphone Bills

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The federal government’s position to maintain four or more wireless service providers could lead to lower prices and better services…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 of Safest Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you're looking for defence or growth, these are three of the safest Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Duel Between 2 Dividend Stocks: Which Is a Better Buy?

| Kay Ng

Parkland (TSX:PKI) stock seems to be more attractive. However, it comes with greater risks. Which dividend stock will you choose?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Incredible Dividend Stocks That Could Take Off Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks I think are worthy of a deep dive from long-term investors seeking income, growth,…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Adam Othman

The collective pool of undervalued and discounted (from a price perspective) stocks can offer you a decent number of valuable…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold Onto for Life

| Adam Othman

If you hold on to a high-yield stock for long enough, it may pay back the entire investment sum in…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

1 Top ETF to Consider Buying Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

I believe Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF (TSX:VVL) is worth a grab at this moment.

Read more »