Home » Investing » Are You Still Considering Air Canada? Here’s a Top Canadian Stock to Buy Instead

Are You Still Considering Air Canada? Here’s a Top Canadian Stock to Buy Instead

While Air Canada stock looks cheap, and although it has the potential to recover over the coming years, several Canadian stocks offer far better potential today.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
An airplace on a runway

Image source: Getty Images.

Throughout the pandemic, Air Canada (TSX:AC) has been one of the most interesting stocks to follow. It crashed significantly at the start of the pandemic, and while many thought that it was cheap, and others thought it might go bankrupt, the stock hasn’t really done all that much over the last two years.

Although I don’t fault the company for any of this, it’s just, unfortunately, been significantly impacted by the pandemic. Nevertheless, I personally haven’t been a fan of the value the stock offers at this price, whether it was last year or even today.

I’ve warned investors it has numerous headwinds to face on multiple occasions over the past couple of years. And just over a year ago, I laid out a number of those reasons while simultaneously recommending investors consider a high-quality energy stock like Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) instead.

Why is Air Canada stock fairly valued at around $25 a share?

Along with the fact that the pandemic was still a meaningful factor this time last year, even though we had begun to vaccinate our most elderly, another reason I wasn’t keen on the airliner had to do with the valuation of Air Canada stock.

At around $25 a share, the company is not as cheap as the share price makes it looks when you consider the shareholder dilution and all the debt the company has taken on. In addition, it was clear this time last year that it would be a long path until the company was seeing significant levels of capacity, where it could start to earn positive cash flow. And that didn’t happen until the fourth quarter of 2021.

Another reason was that the industry had no momentum, while energy stocks like Freehold were still undervalued and in the midst of a recovery.

In the following 12 months, Air Canada stock has continued to trade flat and just recently lost some value as uncertainty picks up. Meanwhile, Freehold has gained over 125% for investors.

Air Canada stock

The takeaway is that there is a lot of factors that go into selecting stocks. Not only was Air Canada stock not that cheap last year, but without any catalysts or momentum, it would likely continue to trade flat at best.

Meanwhile, even if that had happened to Freehold, at the time, its dividend was offering a yield of roughly 4%. So, it would have at least continued to return you some passive income.

But because it’s not just Freehold stock that was recovering — its entire industry had momentum and was also recovering significantly — Freehold has seen its cash flow skyrocket, allowing it to increase the dividend on five separate occasions over the last year and by a whopping 300%.

So, even for investors who haven’t lost capital investing in Air Canada stock, just the opportunity cost of owning it over the last 12 months has been significant.

Bottom line

Today, Air Canada is in much of the same situation it was in last year. While we have made progress on the pandemic, it will continue to impact Air Canada’s international operations especially, making it some time before the company recovers to full capacity.

Furthermore, with the uncertainty in markets today and the ongoing war in Ukraine, investors want stocks with defensive operations they can count on right now. So, until the market environment offers more certainty for investors, and Air Canada shows its well on its way to recovering, there are far better stocks to buy, including Freehold, that are trading ultra-cheap today.

So, despite the fact that its chart makes the stock look cheap, for now, until it’s actually recovering, beginning to report meaningful earnings and starting to pay down some of its debt, in my view, Air Canada stock is worth between $20 to $25 a share, exactly where it’s trading today.

Meanwhile, Freehold not only offers growth potential in this economic environment, but as of Friday’s closing price, the stock was offering a yield of 6.4%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Weather a Recession

| Robin Brown

Worried about a recession in 2022? Here are two top Canadian stocks to hold if you want to get defensive.

Read more »

Clock pointing towards a 'sell' signal
Stocks for Beginners

When Should You Sell a Losing Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

As long-term investors, we want to commit to stocks for years. However, you have to recognize when it hasn't worked…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Travel Is Returning: Buy Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock?

| Adam Othman

Air travel is not exactly back to normal, but by the end of the year, it'll be relatively closer to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Tips to Improve Your Odds of Making More Money

| Kay Ng

Investing involves dividing your excess cash into different investments. Here's how you can make more money in stock investing.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income: Here’s When I’d Buy These Popular Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks are great for passive income with little work from interested investors. However, take care not to overpay for…

Read more »

Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Top Pick: 1 Growth Stock Grew Net Income by 8,733%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A leading global children's entertainment company should be a top pick of growth investors due to its impressive financial results…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: Buy These Bond ETFs for Stability

| Tony Dong

Bonds are still an integral part of a diversified, safe investment portfolio. Here's why.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

TSX 60 vs TSX Composite: Which Is Better for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Looking to invest in the Canadian stock market? Here's which index you should pick.

Read more »