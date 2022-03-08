Home » Investing » 1 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Help You “Stay” Rich

1 of the Best Cheap Stocks to Help You “Stay” Rich

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is one intriguing value stock that could be ready to outperform even as rates begin to rise.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle groceries retail

Image source: Getty Images

Those who chose to chase hot stocks with the hopes of getting rich over the near term are now in a world of pain, with the hottest stocks of yesteryear now nosediving in a hurry. If a stock can double or triple over a concise timespan, you can bet that it can get cut in half or in two-thirds in equally as concise a timespan. Remember, momentum can work both ways. And chasers could have far more to risk than they think. Indeed, new investors are drawn into high-momentum plays because they seem like sure things! All they do is rise, right? How could you stand to lose?

When the volatility picks up, momentum can hurt investors, leaving them no time to get out. Just look at what happened to Netflix stock and its earnings blow-up. It was a nasty result, but the implosion in the stock was equally horrific. With signs that buying the dip is failing, we could be flirting with a bear market. Many tech-heavy portfolios are probably already in a bear market. So many stocks are down well over 20% now. So, it’s hard to imagine that the broader market is not in a bear market!

In any case, I think investing is a game about building wealth over time. But it’s also about “staying” rich and not being drawn into “opportunities” that end up shedding a majority of their value with unrealistic recovery expectations. Sadly, if a stock falls over 70%, the odds of recovery over the course of two or three years is very low. At 75% losses, you’d need to quadruple up to hit the peak again. Sadly, it could take over a decade or more. Though, there are outliers out there, especially in the more speculative areas of this market.

In this piece, we’ll look at one cheap stock that can help you “stay” rich by avoiding those violent crashes we’ve witnessed many times this year.

Consider Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a convenience store icon that’s been incredibly boring of late. The firm has a lot of dry powder on its balance sheet, yet for some reason or another, the firm has had limited luck with blockbuster deals as of late. Indeed, the Caltex Australia and Carrefour deals flopped. With such a war chest and less in the way of smaller acquisitions, I’d argue that the firm is waiting patiently for the perfect moment to pounce.

Couche-Tard may be an M&A-focused firm. But it’s so incredibly disciplined with its value approach that it won’t make deals unless there’s a shot at sizeable synergies that dwarf integration costs and risks. Valuations have been rich in recent years. That’s probably why Couche-Tard hasn’t been so active of late. In time, the right deal will come around, but until then, the stock is undervalued, with so much earnings growth likely to propel shares higher.

Once the firm acquires its way into new markets, I think it’ll be tough not to get excited about this company that has a reputation for creating value from wheeling and dealing.

At just 15.8 times earnings, Couche is priced as though it’s not capable of doubling net income in five years. It can do it, and I think it will with or without a behemoth-sized acquisition. The $51.5 billion company has one of the most competent managers in Canada. Such a “boring” but proven growth story and brilliant managers, I believe, justify a 20 times earnings multiple at minimum. The fact that ATD stock doesn’t command such a multiple is likely a blunder on Mr. Market’s part. Investors willing to be patient, I think, will be rewarded with Couche-Tard shares at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix.

More on Stocks for Beginners

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Insurance Stocks to Buy in 2022 for Income

| Tony Dong

If you goal is maximizing investment income, the TSX insurance sector might be worth a look.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Why Air Canada Stock Dived Over 10% on Monday

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the key reason why Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has lost 18% of its value in the last three sessions.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Stocks for Beginners

Why Cargojet Stock Crashed 16% Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Cargojet (TSX: CJT) stock crashed by over 16% on Monday, despite its upbeat Q4 earnings report.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Under $20

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for the top Canadian stocks that you can buy while they are still cheap, here are five…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

Why Sleep Country Stock Fell 12% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ) stock lost the 10% growth it saw last week, as the company announces a new buyback program.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Why the TSX Outperformed the Nasdaq in the 2022 Market Downturn

| Puja Tayal

The global stock market is in a downturn, but the TSX Composite Index is in green. What is the catalyst,…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Top Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA While They’re Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, these two are some of the best to consider.

Read more »

warning or alert
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Stock Fell 11% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) fell at news the company would no longer be doing business with its Russian clients, sending shares…

Read more »