Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Why Air Canada Stock Dived Over 10% on Monday

Why Air Canada Stock Dived Over 10% on Monday

Here’s the key reason why Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has lost 18% of its value in the last three sessions.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Aircraft wing plane

Image source: Getty Images

What happened?

Shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) continue to slide down in March after consistently rising in the previous three months. After declining by 11.2% last week, Air Canada stock dived by 10.5% on Monday to $19.59 per share, starting the week on a bearish note. With this, it has reached its lowest closing level in over a year. In the last three sessions combined, Air Canada stock has seen nearly 18% value erosion, despite no major change in the main TSX benchmark during the same period.

So what?

In the last couple of weeks, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has been the main focus of global investors. As the war between the two nations continues to escalate, emerging supply concerns are driving the prices of crude oil and other energy products steeply higher. As a result, WTI crude oil prices are now hovering close to their highest level since 2008. Similarly, jet fuel prices have recently skyrocketed to their highest levels in over a decade.

It’s important to note that fuel is one of the biggest costs for airline companies, including Air Canada. And if fuel prices continue to surge, they are likely to badly impact the airline industry’s profitability. These worries continue to make investors nervous, triggering a sharp selloff in the shares of airline companies. This sector-wide selloff explains why Air Canada stock dived by more than 10% on Monday.

Now what?

Air Canada stock’s recent downward movement comes as a big blow to investors as they have been waiting for it to recover for nearly two years now. While pandemic-driven shutdowns triggered a big selloff in Air Canada stock in Q1 2020, its struggle for recovery continued in 2021, as new COVID variants kept hurting air travel demand.

Although the recent signs of a recovery in air travel demand have been encouraging for Air Canada, a consistent rally in fuel prices could be a big threat to the company’s expected financial recovery. That’s one of the key reasons why I would recommend conservative investors remain cautious before investing their hard-earned money in Air Canada in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Arrow descending on a graph
Stocks for Beginners

Why Cargojet Stock Crashed 16% Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Cargojet (TSX: CJT) stock crashed by over 16% on Monday, despite its upbeat Q4 earnings report.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Under $20

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for the top Canadian stocks that you can buy while they are still cheap, here are five…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

Why Sleep Country Stock Fell 12% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ) stock lost the 10% growth it saw last week, as the company announces a new buyback program.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Why the TSX Outperformed the Nasdaq in the 2022 Market Downturn

| Puja Tayal

The global stock market is in a downturn, but the TSX Composite Index is in green. What is the catalyst,…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Top Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA While They’re Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, these two are some of the best to consider.

Read more »

warning or alert
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Stock Fell 11% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) fell at news the company would no longer be doing business with its Russian clients, sending shares…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best ETFs to Buy on the TSX Today

| Daniel Da Costa

With many factors impacting global stock markets and uncertainty heating up, here are three of the best ETFs you can…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Are You Still Considering Air Canada? Here’s a Top Canadian Stock to Buy Instead

| Daniel Da Costa

While Air Canada stock looks cheap, and although it has the potential to recover over the coming years, several Canadian…

Read more »