Home » Investing » Why Galaxy Digital Stock Fell 11% on Monday

Why Galaxy Digital Stock Fell 11% on Monday

Galaxy Digital stock (TSX:GLXY) fell over 11% on Monday as the invasion of Ukraine sent cryptocurrency prices to lows not seen since January.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
crypto, chart, stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) shares fell by 11% on Monday as the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to create a volatile situation for cryptocurrency stocks.

What happened

Galaxy Digital stock fell by over 11% from news that Bitcoin also fell to under US$40,000. This has been the largest slump in the cryptocurrency since the fall in mid-January. And it’s uncertain whether the digital currency can climb back.

Others are in a similar boat, with Ethereum also falling due to the war in Ukraine, and Voyager Digital falling along with other blockchain and crypto stocks. Galaxy Digital stock invests, manages, and overall operates in the digital currency industry. So this leaves the company with a lot of exposure to any volatility.

So what

It’s unclear where cryptocurrency currently stands in the war in Ukraine. On the one hand, there have been many donations made to Ukrainians and suffering Russians, who can use the currency to protect their assets from the Russian government. On the other hand, some worry it offers a way for Russian oligarchs to retain their funds, or to bypass sanctions. But this latter worry seems unfounded, according to experts.

Still, it’s very early in this war, and Galaxy Digital stock and other cryptocurrency remain affected just like the rest of the economy. That means while there might be some analysts out there telling you it’s the time to buy, I’d argue it’s a time to hold. It remains a very unclear future for cryptocurrency, no matter where you put your money.

Now what

Galaxy Digital stock is in the same boat as everyone else. However, it at the very least is an investor rather than an outright owner and operator of cryptocurrency. So while shares will very likely slump, thanks to the shrinking price of Bitcoin, Ether, and others, it should come out the other side.

Where that share price will be on the other side? Only time will tell. Shares of Galaxy Digital stock trade at $14 as of writing, a 11.6% decrease on Monday, and 21% drop in the last year. Its target price remains at $41.67 by analysts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

think thought consider
Cryptocurrency

Can XRP’s Latest Surge Sustain its Momentum?

| Aditya Raghunath

The much-awaited verdict in the case between Ripple and the SEC will be a key driver of XRP prices in…

Read more »

clock time
Cryptocurrency

Stocks Overcome Volatility but Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Tumbles 7%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Stocks proved steadier and more resilient than Bitcoin as market volatility heightens.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Reasons Why Cardano Is Looking Attractive Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) could be a top cryptocurrency investors may want to keep a close eye on this year.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Falls – Will it Rise Again?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is falling this year. Can it regain momentum?

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

Will Terra Outpace Ethereum in 2022 and Beyond?

| Aditya Raghunath

Ethereum and Terra are two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Let's see which between the two should you…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Ripple Lawsuit: Complete Victory or Settlement?

| Andrew Button

Ripple Labs, creators of XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), are on the verge of winning their lawsuit.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Cryptocurrency

10th-Most Popular Crypto Poised to Jump to Top 5

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A crypto that is 10 times smaller than Ethereum is rising in popularity and could be among the top five…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Pick Up on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) and Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) are two top metaverse cryptocurrencies to consider right now.

Read more »