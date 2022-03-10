Home » Investing » Is Now the Best Time to Buy Stocks Since the Start of the Pandemic?

Is Now the Best Time to Buy Stocks Since the Start of the Pandemic?

With several high-quality Canadian stocks trading well off their 52-week highs, now is the time to buy the best Canadian stocks while they are cheap.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

If you can remember, just two years ago, the market was in free fall, as more and more COVID-19 cases were popping up across the world. Soon, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, and stocks saw some of their most significant selloffs in years. But with hindsight being 20-20, it’s now clear that it was an incredible opportunity for investors to buy the best Canadian stocks while they traded ultra-cheap.

Within just two months of bottoming back in March 2020, the TSX managed to gain a whopping 35%. Plus, some stocks that had sold off more than the broader market managed to gain even more value over that short time. For example, Shopify managed to gain an unbelievable 119% gain over the following two months, showing the opportunity investors have when the best Canadian stocks are trading undervalued.

When there are a lot of moving factors in the market, it can be easy to get caught up in all the noise. But those investors that can keep a long-term mindset are the ones who can ignore the short-term noise and use the opportunity to buy the best stocks while they trade cheap.

The pandemic proved that companies would do anything they can and are incredibly skilled at finding ways to execute their business, no matter what’s going on around the world. Whether it’s a global pandemic or a war in Ukraine, for the majority of Canadian stocks, their business will continue to operate well and grow, whether that’s a year from now or more.

Investors have already caught on to this and bought some of these stocks. High-quality and reliable companies, especially large-cap stocks, have been gaining in value lately. However, higher-growth stocks with tonnes of long-term potential have been selling off, creating incredible opportunities.

What Canadian stocks are the best to buy right now?

When the selloff materialized in the pandemic, this was a highly unprecedented event. So, not every time there is a major black swan event impacting markets will stocks across the board from every industry sell off.

Just because the broader market isn’t falling as quickly this time around, as it’s being positively impacted by oil and gold stocks lately, doesn’t mean that there aren’t a tonne of the best Canadian stocks to buy right now.

As investors continue to sell risky assets in favour of more defensive businesses, it gives those investors with long-term outlooks the opportunity to buy these stocks at an appealing valuation today. And while high-growth tech stocks have been some of the hardest-hit businesses, there are opportunities for investors to consider in many different industries.

For example, a financial company like goeasy (TSX:GSY), which has grown its net income by 360% over the last three years and 689% over the last five and which also just increased its dividend by 33% last month, is one of the best opportunities today. After a massive selloff in recent weeks, the stock now trades incredibly cheap at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.8 times.

This is a perfect example of one of the highest-quality Canadian stocks trading unbelievably undervalued. So, while there is a tonne of volatility in markets today, for those savvy investors who can look past the short-term noise and focus on the big picture, using this selloff to find the best Canadian stocks to buy while they are cheap is an incredible opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

How Top Canadian Companies Are Responding to the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how the top Canadian companies are showing solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

Why Now (Yes, Now!) Is the Best Time to Invest

| Kay Ng

The stock market will go up and down. Here's why you should invest immediately to help secure your financial future!

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy TSX Stocks

| Robin Brown

Are you a new investor? Here's why buying top-quality TSX stocks in a bear market is one of the best…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy to Help You Beat Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

With inflation having a significant impact on our economy today, here are three of the best Canadian stocks to buy.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Stocks for Beginners

2 Horizons ETFs Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Tony Dong

Horizon's lineup of Total Return (TR) ETFs are great for taxable accounts. Let's look at my top two picks.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

These 3 TSX Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio in the Long Run

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could carry your portfolio in the long run? Here are three top stocks!

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Borrow to Invest in a Market Correction?

| Kay Ng

A market crash is happening in parts of the stock market. Should you borrow to invest? Here are the pros…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners: 3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

New to investing but don't want too much risk? Here are three reliable dividend stocks to build a fortress-like investment…

Read more »