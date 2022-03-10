Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Soars, is Lightspeed Stock Next?

Shopify Stock Soars, is Lightspeed Stock Next?

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) climbed almost 14% on Wednesday, so is e-commerce peer Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) next?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock finally saw some action this week, after hitting a 52-week low nobody saw coming. Shares of Shopify reached peak levels of $2,228 back in November 2021. But when Omicron hit, the stock got hit as well. Shares all but collapsed, crashing by 70%.

Until yesterday, that is.

What happened

Shopify stock recovered at least some of its losses on March 9, when the company saw a recovery of 13.59% at the end of market close. Shares grew to $754, and while that’s still a far cry from where it was in November, this could be the start of something new.

Now it’s not entirely clear why Shopify stock went up again. Honestly, analysts believe that investors simply think it can’t get any worse. Omicron hit last year, followed by a collapse in tech stocks. Inflation moved in, along with the company ending fulfillment centre contracts. Finally, in the last few weeks the Ukraine crisis also had its toll on the market in general.

So, investors seem to think perhaps Shopify stock has had enough punishment for now. And this could therefore be the start of another huge opportunity. But it also begs the question, “What other tech stocks could climb again?”

Is Lightspeed stock next?

It’s not a big stretch to start wondering whether Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) could be the next tech stock to see a major jump. Just like Shopify stock, it’s a global e-commerce company hampered by a combination of slowing growth and bad timing.

Of course, Lightspeed stock got hit last year after a short seller report sent shares down 30% in a day. After reaching $166 per share, the stock fell by 83% to $28.59 this week. Yet yesterday, shares also started upward once more. This time by 7.85% by market close.

In the case of Lightspeed, the company has been far more active than Shopify when it comes to interesting investors. Rather than take the wait and see approach, Lightspeed moved its Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva to an executive chair of the board role. He was replaced by JP Chauvet, who believes the company will meet its growth and profitability quotes this year. That growth is estimated by Chauvet to be 35% to 40% per year.

Now what

Shopify stock did in fact come out and state that the company is moving to the second phase of its fulfillment centre plan. This could be huge for long-term investors. It may be a larger cost now, but long term it’s setting itself up for stable growth. And it has a proven track record that shows the company can always identify growth opportunities.

As for Lightspeed stock, analysts believe the company’s share drop is also far over blown. While target prices came down, it still remains around $77 per share. That’s a 157% increase from today’s share price. And what both analysts and management agree is that when it comes to Lightspeed stock, its advantage is the company’s software to simplify growth.

Shares of Shopify and Lightspeed remain in oversold territory, with Shopify at a relative strength index of 35, and Lightspeed slightly above at 37.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Looking for Tech Stocks to Buy? Here Are 3 Top Picks!

| Jed Lloren

Tech stocks have been struggling to keep pace with the market this year. Here are three stocks that could grow…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Falls 65% From Highs: Time to Buy?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock has fallen big since the end of 2021. Is this finally a great opportunity to buy this tech…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

While shares of these companies are attractively priced, they have strong growth potential and will likely deliver stellar returns.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Popped 14% on Wednesday

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify stock is still down by about 57% on a year-to-date basis.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy for 3X Growth Within a Decade

| Adam Othman

There are a decent number of growth stocks that have a reasonable shot of growing your capital three times in…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday as Tech Stocks Bounce Back

| Jitendra Parashar

Geopolitical uncertainties could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today after a recent bounce back in tech stocks.

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Cybersecurity stocks such as Magnet Forensics and Check Point are well poised to help deliver outsized gains to investors in…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Mogo Stock Jumped 12% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MOGO (TSX:MOGO)(NASDAQ:MOGO) stock saw shares jump 12% on Wednesday, as the company announced earnings are due in two weeks.

Read more »