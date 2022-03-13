Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 3 Canadian Growth Stocks Poised to Take Off Right Now

3 Canadian Growth Stocks Poised to Take Off Right Now

Here are three top growth stocks I think long-term investors may want to consider on this recent market dip for high-growth companies.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

The search for top growth stocks is on, even now. Indeed, with a rotation toward value taking hold, many growth-oriented companies are seeing their valuations decline. Investors are choosing safety over growth right now, that much is sure.

However, there’s now a value hunt building among growth investors looking for top growth stocks trading at newfound meaningful discounts. Three stocks I think are worthy of consideration in this environment are Spin Master (TSX:TOY)Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), and Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO). Let’s dive into why.

Top growth stocks: Spin Master

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment organization that operates in the global toy industry that’s worth approximately $100 billion. It boasts a global reach, with over 30 offices in roughly 20 nations and sales in more than 100 markets. Indeed, Spin Master has grown brand awareness through homegrown brands like Bakugan, Paw Patrol, and Rusty Rivets. Also, the company has leaned on a solid acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets via tie-ups like Cardinal Games, Rubik’s, and Swimways.

Recently, the company came out with its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. Spin Master’s revenue came in at $620.5 million, up 26.5% year over year. These impressive results were fueled by revenue growth in Digital Games, Toy, Entertainment, and Licensing. Over time, I see these segments as key growth areas for this toy maker turned digital entertainment company.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a Canada-based organization that engages in customizing and developing software for private- and public-sector markets. Accordingly, this company manages, builds, and acquires vertical-specific businesses. 

Recently, Constellation’s wholly owned subsidiary Harris Operating Group acquired the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment. The CEO of Harris expressed optimism regarding this deal. Also, the CEO of Allscripts believes that the transaction will help maximize focus and future opportunities for the company’s shareholders, clients, and over 7,500 associates.

Overall, as Constellation continues to roll up additional businesses and improve their fundamentals, investors stand to benefit. Accordingly, there’s a lot to like about this growth-by-acquisition play, especially at these levels.

Docebo

Docebo extends cloud-based learning platform aimed at the enterprise market. This company’s focus is on optimizing traditional learning methods, providing results in real time. The company’s core products are used by a range of top-tier organizations, yet Docebo is a company with little name recognition.

Overall, this stock has been underperforming, to say the least. Investors have become less-enamoured with this company’s SaaS business model, and DCBO stock is one that’s sold off alongside other high-valuation names.

That said, over the long term, there’s a lot to like about this company’s growth potential. Docebo’s AI-powered software suite is one which received the number one rank on G2 Crowd’s Enterprise Grid® Report for Corporate Learning Management Systems, Winter 2022.

Any of these three growth stocks are ones to consider right now. Indeed, long-term investors would do well to dive into any of these names at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spin Master Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Docebo Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discounted deal when it comes to stocks, especially if that deal is likely…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Fell 18% Last Week: Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

This Canadian tech stock continues to tumble amid rising global tensions, making it a long-term value opportunity.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

ESG Investors: Tech Superstar Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Goes Green

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s tech giant will invest in renewable energy, although it might not be enough to propel the stock or attract…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Millennials: Why You Need to Buy Cybersecurity TSX Stocks Now!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Millennial investors should seek exposure to the cybersecurity space with TSX stocks like BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) and others.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

2 Incredible Growth Stocks Primed for Takeoff Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) are two top growth stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now Before a Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks have been hammered by the market, providing a solid opportunity for long-term investors to buy them up…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks continue to trade downward. Here are two stocks to buy before a big rally!

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

AT Stock: What’s Going on With AcuityAds Holdings?

| Daniel Da Costa

AcuityAds has had a rough couple of months. And again Thursday after AT reported earnings, the stock sold off significantly.…

Read more »