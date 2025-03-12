Member Login
CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025

Here’s why TFSA investors can own TSX tech stocks such as Descartes and Enghouse in their portfolios right now.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Published
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) was introduced in 2009 and is among Canada’s most popular registered accounts. Any returns earned in the TFSA from qualified investments in the form of capital gains, interests, or dividends are exempt from taxes. So, you can hold various assets such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds in this tax-sheltered account and create a diversified TFSA portfolio.

In 2025, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) raised the TFSA contribution limit by $7,000, bringing the cumulative contribution room to $102,000. Over the years, equities have showcased an ability to help investors deliver inflation-beating returns, making them the go-to asset class for those with a long-term horizon and a higher risk appetite.

In this article, I have identified two TSX tech stocks you can buy and hold in the TFSA right now for $7,000. Let’s see why.

Is the TSX stock a good buy in 2025?

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is a leading provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions, announced record fourth-quarter and annual results for fiscal year 2025 (ended in January), demonstrating resilience despite a rapidly changing global trade environment.

It reported fourth-quarter (Q4) revenues of $167.5 million, up 13% year over year, with services revenue climbing 15% to $156.5 million. Net income increased 27% to $37.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose 14% to $75 million, accounting for 44.8% of the top line.

For the full fiscal year, Descartes achieved record revenues of $651 million, up 14% from the previous year, while net income grew 24% to $143.3 million.

“We had good financial results, the business performed well, and we believe that’s a good reflection of the value that our customers continue to get from our solutions,” said Chief Executive Officer Ed Ryan during the earnings call.

The company highlighted three key growth drivers: strength in domestic logistics and supply chain solutions, increased demand for global trade intelligence offerings amid tariff changes and sanctions updates, and contributions from five strategic acquisitions completed during the fiscal year.

Descartes remains well-positioned for continued growth with $236 million in cash, no debt, and an undrawn $350 million credit line. Its diversified business model spans international and domestic supply chains and all transportation modes and serves more than 26,000 customers globally.

Despite significant uncertainty in the global trade landscape, including recent tariff impositions between major trading partners, Descartes maintains its annual target of 10-15% adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2026 through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The bull case for this TSX dividend stock

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH), a Canadian provider of enterprise software solutions, announced its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results showing continued growth in its recurring revenue streams. For the quarter ended January 31, 2025, it reported revenue of $124.0 million, representing a 2.9% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

Enghouse, which operates through two segments—Interactive Management Group (IMG) and Asset Management Group (AMG)—highlighted its ongoing shift toward software-as-a-service (SaaS) and maintenance services. These recurring revenue streams increased by 4.0% year over year and now represent 70.9% of total revenues, up from 70.2% in the comparative period.

During the quarter, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Aculab PLC, expanding its AI-driven communication solutions. It also announced a 15.4% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.30 per common share, marking the 17th consecutive year with a dividend increase exceeding 10%.

Down over 67% from all-time highs, the TSX stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 3.8%. Moreover, it trades at a 22% discount to consensus price target estimates in March 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

