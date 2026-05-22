Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » BoC Watch: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Jump on Rate Cuts

BoC Watch: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Jump on Rate Cuts

If the Bank of Canada starts cutting rates, investors may be more willing to pay for cyclical and long-term growth themes.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Cameco is a premium-priced nuclear/uranium leader, and rate cuts could boost appetite for its long-term story.
  • Nutrien is a fertilizer heavyweight that could benefit if lower rates improve farm economics and commodity sentiment.
  • Both can swing with uranium and fertilizer prices, so they’re best for investors who can handle volatility.
10 stocks we like better than Cameco

Rate cuts can change the mood of the market fast. When borrowing costs fall, investors often become more willing to buy stocks tied to future growth, commodities, and business spending. Of course, cuts don’t help every stock equally. That’s why these look interesting if the Bank of Canada moves from holding rates to cutting them.

a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

CCO

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is one of Canada’s most important nuclear-energy stocks. The company mines uranium, sells nuclear fuel services, and owns a 49% interest in Westinghouse, one of the world’s best-known nuclear-services businesses. Nuclear energy has moved back into the spotlight. Governments want cleaner power, and technology companies want massive amounts of steady power for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. Nuclear power fits that demand well, and Cameco stock sits close to the centre of that story.

In the first quarter of 2026, Cameco stock reported revenue of $845 million. Net earnings reached $131 million, adjusted net earnings came in at $203 million, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit $509 million. The uranium segment looked especially strong. Earnings before taxes reached $358 million, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $423 million. Higher sales volumes and stronger realized prices helped drive that performance.

Cameco stock doesn’t look cheap in the traditional sense. Investors often pay a premium for it as it’s one of the cleanest ways to invest in uranium and nuclear power. That creates risk. If uranium prices fall, production disappoints, or investors cool on the nuclear theme, the stock can pull back. But rate cuts could help. Lower rates often lift appetite for long-term infrastructure and energy-transition stories. If the market starts paying more for future growth again, Cameco stock could move quickly.

NTR

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) offers a different kind of rate-cut opportunity. The company is one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers. Growers finance equipment, land, seed, fertilizer, and operating costs. Lower rates can improve sentiment and ease financial pressure across the agriculture chain. Nutrien can also benefit if global growth expectations improve, since fertilizer demand often looks stronger when investors feel better about commodity markets and food production.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported net earnings of $139 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.11 billion, and adjusted net earnings reached $0.51 per share. Revenue was about $6.05 billion. So, even in a mixed quarter, Nutrien stock still generated more than $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. For the full-year 2025, Nutrien stock produced net earnings of $2.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.05 billion. The company benefited from higher fertilizer selling prices, record upstream fertilizer sales volumes, and stronger retail earnings. It also reported record potash sales volumes in the first quarter of 2026.

Nutrien stock still carries clear risks. Fertilizer prices can swing hard. Crop prices influence farmer spending. Geopolitical supply shocks can help one quarter and hurt the next. But Nutrien may appeal to investors who want a more income-friendly and value-oriented commodity name.

Bottom line

The Bank of Canada won’t make Cameco stock or Nutrien stock winners on its own. These businesses still depend on uranium prices, fertilizer markets, production, demand, and execution. But rate cuts can change how investors value companies tied to major long-term themes.

Cameco stock offers nuclear power, uranium, and AI-driven electricity demand. Nutrien stock offers food security, potash, and global agriculture exposure. Both come with volatility. Yet if the market starts pricing in easier money, these two Canadian stocks could jump before many investors realize the opportunity.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

| Kay Ng

These are three stocks I'd buy and hold through 2026 and beyond and would not hesitate to buy more on…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before the Next CPI Print

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The next CPI print could move markets quickly, so these three Canadian businesses are built to handle inflation surprises.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The Secrets That TFSA Millionaires Know

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are the simple strategies that savvy investors use to maximize the compounding power of their TFSAs over the long…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Onex is getting hit by messy headlines, but beneath the noise it may be a discounted asset manager with real…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Top TSX Stocks

Trade Tensions Are Rising Again — These 4 TSX Stocks Look Built to Keep Delivering

| Demetris Afxentiou

Trade tensions are rising again. Here are four TSX stocks that look built to keep delivering even as uncertainty grows.

Read more »

investor faces bear market
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Fear: 2 Canadian Stocks Worth a Closer Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two fear-driven Canadian income stocks look battered today, but their cash flow and assets could surprise investors.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Eventually Reach $280,000 or More

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how your 2026 TFSA contribution could grow to $280,000 or more using CNR, CLS, and TD for long‑term, tax‑free…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Bargain Valuations Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three beaten-up Canadian stocks could be bargains, but only if their “ugly” risks hide real upside.

Read more »