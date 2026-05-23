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1 TSX Consumer Stock That Could Bounce Back Fast

Dollarama’s pullback may be your chance to buy a discount giant that thrives when shoppers trade down.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dollarama keeps growing sales and profits because budget-conscious shoppers still buy everyday essentials.
  • Store expansion is still strong in Canada, with new runway from The Reject Shop in Australia.
  • The stock isn’t cheap and the dividend is tiny, but its stability and growth track record stand out.
10 stocks we like better than Dollarama

Some consumer stocks recover when shoppers come back. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has a better trick: many shoppers never really leave. When budgets feel tight, people still need snacks, cleaning supplies, party goods, kitchen basics, seasonal items, and small household essentials. They just become pickier about where they buy them.

That can help discount retailers, especially when shoppers trade down from higher-priced stores. The best rebound candidates usually have strong traffic, steady store growth, pricing power, and proven margins. Dollarama stock checks many of those boxes.

shopper carries paper bags with purchases

Source: Getty Images

DOL

The headline numbers look powerful. Dollarama stock generated $7.26 billion in fiscal 2026 sales, up 13.1%, and earned $1.31 billion in net income. That’s a huge result for a retailer operating in a cautious consumer backdrop. It also explains why investors often give the stock a premium valuation, even when one quarter creates nerves.

Dollarama stock remains Canada’s dominant dollar-store chain. It sells everyday products at low price points, from food and cleaning supplies to toys, cards, seasonal goods, kitchen items, and basic household products. The model works as customers can stretch smaller budgets without fully cutting purchases. A family may skip a bigger shopping trip, but still grab school snacks, birthday supplies, or cleaning products at Dollarama stock.

The company also keeps expanding. Dollarama stock ended fiscal 2026 with 1,691 Canadian stores, up from 1,616 a year earlier. That’s 75 net new stores in one year, which shows the Canadian growth story hasn’t run out of road. It also added Australia’s The Reject Shop, which contributed $454.8 million in sales after the acquisition. That gives Dollarama stock a new international platform beyond its already successful Dollarcity investment in Latin America.

What to watch

Dollarama stock pulled back after fourth-quarter results, and investors had a reason. Canadian same-store sales rose just 1.5% in Q4, held back by weaker transaction growth and weather and calendar issues. After such a strong run, slower quarterly growth made the market twitchy. Still, one softer quarter doesn’t erase the broader picture. Canadian comparable store sales rose 4.2% for fiscal 2026, helped by a 2.4% increase in transactions and a 1.7% increase in average transaction size.

The earnings also support the long-term case. Full-year sales rose 13.1%, net earnings rose 12.1%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 13.7% to $4.73. In Q4 alone, revenue reached about $2.1 billion, up 11.7% year over year, while EPS came in at $1.43, ahead of the $1.41 analysts expected. That’s solid growth for a consumer stock when many households still watch every dollar.

The catch is valuation. Dollarama stock rarely looks cheap, trading at 36.5 times earnings. Investors pay up as the company has a long record of growth, strong margins, and disciplined store openings. The dividend won’t make income hunters race in either at 0.3%. Even so, this remains a growth stock first offering major stability.

Foolish takeaway

The outlook still looks attractive. Management expects to open 60 to 70 net new Canadian stores in fiscal 2027 and guide Canadian comparable store sales growth of 3% to 4%. Australia could add another long runway if Dollarama stock successfully transforms The Reject Shop. Reports say the company plans to remodel roughly 401 Australian stores over four years and introduce more Dollarama-style products through 2028.

Some consumer stocks bounce when shoppers return. Dollarama stock can bounce because shoppers keep showing up. For investors looking for one TSX consumer stock that could recover quickly after a pullback, Dollarama stock still looks like one of Canada’s strongest choices.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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