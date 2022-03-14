Home » Investing » 3 Stocks Outside the Tech Sector to Buy Today

3 Stocks Outside the Tech Sector to Buy Today

Tech stocks have been struggling to keep pace with the market this year. Which three stocks should you buy instead?

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Since the start of the year, tech stocks have struggled. In fact, if you take a look at the most popular growth stocks of the past two years, it wouldn’t take you long to find out that many of these stocks currently trade at discounts of 30% or more. The question becomes, why is this happening? There are two main reasons.

First, interest rate hikes could hinder growth. This is because higher interest rates make it more difficult for companies to borrow money. As a result, many institutional investors are shifting capital away from growth stocks for the time being. Second, there continues to be conflict in Ukraine. As long as that remains unresolved, investors should expect to see a lot of market volatility.

With that said, there are great stocks that investors could buy today outside of the tech industry. In this article, I’ll discuss three of these companies.

Buy one (or more) of the Canadian banks

As mentioned previously, interest rates are increasing. However, that doesn’t spell trouble for companies in all sectors. In fact, it creates better conditions for companies in the financial sector. Historically, banks have seen a widening in their profit margins as interest rates increase. Because of this, investors should consider buying shares of one of the Canadian banks.

Of the Big Five Canadian banks, my top pick is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS). I believe the company offers investors an excellent mix of growth and stability. In terms of growth, Bank of Nova Scotia is uniquely positioned as a very international company. With 2,000 branches and offices across 50 countries, it’s Canada’s most international bank. This geographic diversification could be a source of growth, as many of its international regions are expected to grow faster than the economies within the G7.

Bank of Nova Scotia is also an excellent dividend company. It has paid a dividend to shareholders for the past 189 years. In addition, its dividend has a strong history of growth. Bank of Nova Scotia is listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, which puts it among the elite in that regard.

Buy companies that operate in reliable industries

In addition to banks, investors should look for excellent companies that operate in reliable industries. By this, I mean industries that don’t experience significant slowdowns during periods of economic uncertainty. The two companies I’d like to bring forward are Metro (TSX:MRU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Metro is a grocery company that operates in Ontario and Quebec. With nearly 1,000 locations, Metro is a massive company that consumers rely on for their everyday groceries. It operates its namesake Metro locations in addition to Food Basics, Super C, and Marché Richelieu stores. Year to date, Metro stock has gained nearly 5%. That outperforms the TSX, which has gained about 1% so far this year.

Fortis provides regulated gas and electric utilities to 3.4 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. This company is one of the most remarkable dividend stocks in Canada. It’s listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a dividend-growth streak of 47 years. That gives Fortis the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in the country. As long as cities need to operate, Fortis will always have clientele. In addition, its revenue is highly stable and predictable. That makes it one of the most reliable stocks available.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: These 2 TSX Stocks Are Attractive Again!

| Kay Ng

Buy these solid growth stocks during corrections now to book substantial gains on rallies to help advance your retirement plan!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Passive Income? Here Are 3 Great Options

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top passive-income stocks I think are worth considering for more than their dividend yields in this environment.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 Bank Stocks to Buy if Mortgages Skyrocket

| Adam Othman

Rising mortgage rates after the Bank of Canada introduces more interest rate hikes could mean great news for investors who…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Outrageously Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

Are you looking to derive value and attractive dividend yields? Consider investing in these two cheap dividend stocks.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks You Can Trust for Life

| Adam Othman

A typical sustainability analysis and yield-oriented return potential of dividend stock will not cut it if you are looking for…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Best High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy for March 2022

| Adam Othman

When you are choosing high-yield TSX stocks for your dividend portfolio, it’s a good idea to diversify so that the…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip on These Oversold Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks may be down right now, but they won't be down forever. So you can buy them…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Adam Othman

A high-yield and monthly frequency is a combination most commonly found in REITs, though sustainability and consistency might not be…

Read more »