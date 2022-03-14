Home » Investing » What Should Investors Do With Shopify Stock?

What Should Investors Do With Shopify Stock?

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continues to trade at 52-week lows, so is it a deal or dud, and what should investors do?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looked like it may finally be recovering last week, only to start losing yet again on Monday. The markets continue to be a volatile place where investors aren’t sure what to do, even with e-commerce heavyweight Shopify stock. So today, I’m going to give some advice on what investors should do with those shares.

Why the drop?

It’s important to first figure out why Shopify stock fell in the first place. In this case, there are a number of reasons. The fall started back in November, when the Omicron variant started surging, yet vaccination rates were up. This led many investors to wonder whether the company could indeed meet past growth goals for the upcoming holiday season.

Now, those goals were met, and indeed exceeded expectations. But more problems came the company’s way. The company started out 2022 with an algorithm change that hurt smaller developers. Furthermore, it ended a slew of contracts with fulfillment centres to focus on its own growth. So these are the reasons the company fell due to its own “fault.”

But outside that, tech stocks fell dramatically at the beginning of 2022. Any company that was slightly related to the pandemic seemed to see a huge share drop. That especially came down to tech stocks in the e-commerce industry as in-store sales seem to be returning. Furthermore, the Russia-Ukraine conflict most recently hurt the company as well, as the market is now a very volatile place. For Shopify stock, it ended its business dealings in Russia. That will be small, true, but investors seemed to think it was icing on a pretty disgusting cake.

Correction needed

Now it has to be said that a correction was needed for Shopify stock. The company soared to all-time highs of $2,228 last year, and yet analysts weren’t sure it was well deserved. It’s done a lot of growing and looks to be growing more by the day, sure. But over $2,000? That’s not as certain.

So now that correction is in place, great. However, analysts are now weighing in on the reverse. While a correction may be warranted, it’s now way out of hand. That includes many tech stocks in this area, not just Shopify stock. So the question now remains, is the stock a deal?

Deal or no deal

There are a few ways to look at whether Shopify stock is a deal today or not. First, there are the company’s fundamentals and earnings performance. The company trades at 29 times earnings, putting it at fairly valued. Its price to book ratio at 7.93 also puts it in fair value territory.

As for its earnings, most recently the company reported that revenue has nearly tripled in the last two years. Total revenue was up 41% year over year to $1.4 billion. Profit also grew 37% to $692.7 million. For the year, the company brought in $7.77 billion in cash, compared to $6.39 billion the year before. The fourth-quarter indeed saw growth thanks to a strong holiday season. The company seems to think that growth can continue, bringing even more merchants on board for the long term.

Shopify also has plenty of new products waiting in the wings. But the most exciting for long-term investors has to be the fulfillment centres. Sure, there’s some controversy. However, while the payments will be high for now, the long-term effect will be astounding. The company will never have to rely on another company to ensure products are sent out on time. That is huge for stable growth.

Bottom line

Shopify stock is a deal at today’s share price of just $668 as of writing. The company is down over 50% in the last year, and well off those 52-week highs. While it’s not likely to reach $2,000 per share in the coming months, when this volatile economy recovers you’ll wish you had bought it at these phenomenal lows.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Will the Selling Continue?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been selling off lately. Could a turnaround be coming?

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Forget Amazon Stock: Here Are 2 Much Cheaper Tech Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

There's no doubt Amazon stock is one of the best long-term growth stocks to own. But right now, these two…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Commerce Stock Fell to its 2-Year Lows Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will Lightspeed stock ever recover?

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 16% Last Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Any short-term dip in Nuvei stock could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it at a bargain.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks That Could Double

| Sneha Nahata

These growth stocks have dropped by 83%, 63%, and 57%, respectively, over the past six months, creating a buying opportunity.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in March

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) are both top buys right now. Here’s why.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks Poised to Take Off Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top growth stocks I think long-term investors may want to consider on this recent market dip for…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discounted deal when it comes to stocks, especially if that deal is likely…

Read more »