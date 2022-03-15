Home » Investing » Cybersecurity Stocks: Russia’s Cyberwar Could Have Lasting Impact

Cybersecurity Stocks: Russia’s Cyberwar Could Have Lasting Impact

Cybersecurity could be the theme of 2022 and stocks like Magnet Forensics (TSX:MAGT) should be on your radar.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
sad concerned deep in thought

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been 19 days since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Since then the world has focused on economic sanctions, fuel security, and military tactics. However, the cyberwar may have fallen under the radar.

Russia’s cyber capabilities are widely considered to be the most sophisticated in the world. As the conflict drags on, corporations and government agencies across the world may have to beef up their cybersecurity infrastructure. Investors could look to local Canadian cybersecurity companies playing a key role in this battle. Here’s what you should know.

Russia’s cyber capabilities

Russia is widely believed to have sophisticated cyber warfare tools in its arsenal. Kremlin-backed hackers could be capable of shutting down key pieces of infrastructure such as gas pipelines and energy grids. They could also block online information, steal data, extract money, or spread propaganda online. 

There are concerns that Russia-linked attacks may have already started and could escalate as the conflict drags on. To protect our economy, the government and business community may have to expand their budget for cyber defense. That could make cybersecurity stocks an interesting investment option.

Cybersecurity stocks

The government relies heavily on commercial partners to secure our digital infrastructure. These cybersecurity technology companies have received little attention in recent years, but that could change with the ongoing conflict.

Ontario-based Magnet Forensics (TSX:MAGT) is a good example. The company’s software helps digital forensic professionals track and respond to vulnerabilities. It also offers automation tools that can help companies or government agencies quickly patch these vulnerabilities if detected. 

Year-to-date, Magnet’s stock is down 20%. It’s now worth just over $1 billion. However, the company’s growth was steady and robust long before the invasion and greater cybersecurity threats emerged. Revenue was up 37% in its most recent quarter. Meanwhile, annual recurring revenue expanded to $61.3 million. Gross margins remained steady at 93%. 

Another potential cybersecurity stock is Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST). The Vancouver-based firm offers a wide range of tools ranging from data surveillance to insider threat prevention. Its list of clients includes government agencies, health care facilities, and educational institutions. 

Absolute is half the size of Magnet with a market capitalization of just $500 million. However, the valuation is arguably more attractive. Absolute Software’s stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of just 2.9. 

Both these stocks should be on your radar for the near future.

Bottom line

Investors under-appreciate the risk of cyberwar. Russia has advanced tools that could cause severe damage to our economy, financial system, and critical infrastructure. As the war in Eastern Europe drags on and sanctions escalate, the need for cybersecurity could grow. 

This risk could already be on the radar for major corporations and government agencies. Institutions could boost their cybersecurity budgets in the months ahead, which is a potential tailwind for companies like Magnet Forensics and Absolute Software. Investors should keep an eye on this trend as it develops. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corporation and Magnet Forensics Inc.

More on Tech Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Keeps on Growing: The Latest Deal to Watch

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) continues to be a top technology pick of mine when assessing Canadian stocks right now.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Alert: These 2 Tech Stocks Are Heavily Discounted

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) are severely undervalued.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TSX is full of high-quality growth stocks trading at a discount today. Here are two top picks to put…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Down Over 20% for This Month: Should You Buy These 3 Canadian Tech Stocks?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy long-term growth potential, these three Canadian tech stocks are excellent additions to your…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap, High-Growth Stocks to Buy in March

| Robin Brown

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) and goeasy (TSX:GSY) are two top growth stocks you can buy today at significantly discounted prices.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

SALE: 60% OFF! Shopify Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore Today

| Jitendra Parashar

No external or internal factor might justify Shopify stock’s enormous 60% losses in 2022.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

What Should Investors Do With Shopify Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) continues to trade at 52-week lows, so is it a deal or dud, and what should investors…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Will the Selling Continue?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been selling off lately. Could a turnaround be coming?

Read more »