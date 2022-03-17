Home » Investing » 1 Buyable Growth Stock That Blasted Off Over 10% on Wednesday

1 Buyable Growth Stock That Blasted Off Over 10% on Wednesday

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is an intriguing but battered growth stock that soared over 10%. Is it finally time to buy it?

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks had a massive weight lifted off their shoulders on Wednesday in a sharp rotation back into the risk trade. Indeed, the more battered the stock, the most abrupt the rebound was. Certainly, this could signal a changing of the tides, now that the Fed interest rate hike is officially in the books. Could it be that more rate hikes were priced in and the Fed’s commentary soothed?

That may very well be the case.

Regardless, I wouldn’t chase the Wednesday rally, unless you’re willing to put up with continued volatility. Sharp plunges could follow sharp rallies, punishing dip buyers who got just a bit ahead of themselves. Indeed, “sell the rip” seems to be a better plan than “buying the dip” this time around. In any case, I think young investors willing to hold for the next 10 or 20 years should look to the risk-on parts of this market.

Growth stocks plunge viciously: How to justify buying them

Unprofitable growth companies are out of style. Rates are rising, and that will hurt their value today. Nothing has changed about that. Higher rates are kryptonite for these expensive, sales growth companies lacking in profits or even plans to become more profitable over the medium term.

That said, you need to remember that markets are forward-looking, and it could be the case that the punishment has already been doled out in one swift meltdown. Yes, the S&P 500 is in a mere correction, but a vast majority of the speculative growth stocks have shed well over 60-70% of their value. That’s a crash. Plain and simple. Whether or not it worsens from here is beside the point. A crash has happened, and it’s doubtful that you’ll catch the bottom, whether or not it’s in the rear view at this juncture.

Regardless, young investors need to focus on the decade ahead rather than news that’s already old. Rates are increasing, but the markets have known this for many quarters!

The real value in such battered growth stocks can be had if the Fed doesn’t hike as much as is currently being priced in. Further, if economic growth isn’t slated to fall off a cliff, corporate earnings can withstand the subtle jabs thrown their way by central banks. Remember, rate hikes don’t necessarily mean the stock markets are doomed to underperformance. Though rate hikes are not ideal for certain types of companies, robust economic growth can more than offset the cooling effect of the Fed’s tightening.

Indeed, the market has likely blocked and parried a few jabs when investors may have seen the markets taking a left hook straight to the chin.

Nuvei stock soared over 10% in a day: Time to buy?

In any case, Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is one of the names I’d look to buy, with a 68% selloff now in the rear view. The Montreal-based payments player faced short-seller allegations, which undoubtedly exacerbated the selloff. Still, I think such concerns are overblown at this point. Nuvei looks to be a great company that could make a mark on Canada’s rising tech industry over the next few years. The $11.5 billion company has plenty of doubters right now, but I think there’s a lot to gain by giving management the benefit of the doubt. Nuvei has an intriguing product that ought to be considered one of the faster-growing fintechs out there on public markets.

Has Nuvei stock bottomed? Nobody knows. But if you’re young and risk tolerant, NVEI seems like an intriguing bet here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nuvei Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks are trading at deep discounts and have strong growth potential.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $10

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid improving investor sentiment, these three cheap Canadian stocks can deliver substantial returns over the next three years.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Technology ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Tony Dong

Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022. Here's why they're still a buy.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Why Did Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Stock Surge Almost 37% Yesterday?

| Kay Ng

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock jumped 37% yesterday because of good news. It's still very cheap. So, expect more gains long term!

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

Why Did This Chinese ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Jump 40% Yesterday?

| Kay Ng

Chinese ETFs and stocks are still very cheap from the latest market crash. Now is the time to buy for…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Mixed signals from global stock markets could keep TSX stocks volatile today, as investors continue to react to the U.S.…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Is the Tech Stock Selloff Over? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy

| Puja Tayal

Canadian tech stocks have surged after more than 70 days of decline. Is this the end of the selloff? Which…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Why TSX Tech Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

| Jitendra Parashar

Speculations about Fed’s latest interest rate decision and rising hopes about Russia-Ukraine ceasefire seem to be fueling a sharp rally…

Read more »