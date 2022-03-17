3 TSX Stocks at 52-Week Lows You Should Buy Again and Again

These three TSX stocks are still great options to consider as the market rebounds this week, with plenty of long-term growth ahead for investors.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index started to recover this week after seeing equities fall drastically. This comes not just after the downturn since the beginning of 2022, but the horrific invasion of Ukraine by Russia sending TSX stocks lower.

The TSX climbed to $21,549 before falling this week by 2%, only to rebound by 3% since then as of writing. So it’s leaving fewer and fewer opportunities to make some big bucks from TSX stocks. But that doesn’t mean those opportunities don’t exist.

Today, I’m going to identify three TSX stocks still around 52-week lows that I would suggest for long-term holders to consider.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) recently started recovering from 52-week lows of $3.76. WELL Health stock now trades 21% higher at $4.55, but analysts believe there is a long way for the company to go. In fact, the current target price remains at around $11 per share. That’s a potential upside of 142%!

This comes from the TSX stock’s solid ground within the virtual telehealth network. WELL Health stock continues to acquire again and again, creating a North American powerhouse of health opportunities. This now includes everything from therapists and physicians to nurses and occupational therapists. In particular, its U.S. expansion continues to grow beyond expectations.

Shares of WELL Health stock are down 43% in the last year, trading at 1.58 times book value.

Lightspeed

Then of course among TSX stocks we have to talk about Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD). The e-commerce company continues to trade around 52-week lows at $31 as of writing. This is a 24% increase from its 52-week low at about $25 per share. Still, even as analysts cut their targets, Lightspeed stock has a target price of $76. That’s a potential upside of 145% as of writing.

Now Lightspeed stock wasn’t able to rebound as quickly as other TSX stocks, and that’s because many are still hurting from the short seller report. But management seems to be convinced that growth will still happen, the short seller report is behind them, and it’s now back to global growth. As it maintains its future targets, shares could in fact reach triple-digits yet again in the near future.

Shares of Lightspeed stock are down 61% in the last year, trading at 1.13 times book value.

BlackBerry

Finally, BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) looks like it’s a buy once more among TSX stocks. Shares of the tech company trade at $8.48 as of writing. That’s a 14% increase from its 52-week low of around $7.45 per share. While shares don’t have all that much room to grow toward analyst estimates of $9.55, this is a long-term hold that investors should consider. Especially as that still provides BlackBerry stock holders with a potential upside of 12%.

BlackBerry stock became one of the few retail and meme TSX stocks that fell victim about a year back to traders. Now, the company seems to have finally hit rock bottom and is ready to start climbing once more. And honestly, there is a long path for growth. BlackBerry stock continues to report a profit, recently reporting $74 million up from a loss of $130 million the year before. And with electric vehicles across the world demanding its QNX software, there is plenty for the company to keep it busy.

Shares of BlackBerry stock are down 39% in the last year, trading at 2.75 times book value.