Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 18

The TSX Composite benchmark reached its highest-ever closing levels on Thursday.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Stocks in Canada continued to soar on Thursday, as investors continued to react to the latest Federal Reserve statement and policy move. Also, a sharp intraday recovery in commodity prices across the board helped energy and metals mining shares inch up. As a result, the TSX Composite Index ended the session with solid 302-point, or 1.4%, gain at 21,771 — its highest-ever closing level. Apart from commodity-related stocks, sectors like technology and healthcare led the market rally.

With this, the main Canadian market index is now trading with more than 3% gains in March so far.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

The shares of Lightspeed Commerce, Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR)(NASDAQ:CLNE), Denison Mines, and Cameco were among the top-performing stocks on the TSX, as they inched up by at least 9% each.

Yesterday, the New York-based equity research and investment firm H.C. Wainwright raised its target price on Energy Fuels stock which seemingly boosted investors’ confidence. Interestingly, the recent supply issues have driven a rally in uranium prices. Surging uranium prices could be another factor supporting the rally in EFR stock, as they are likely to boost the company’s profitability. Year to date, the stock has now risen by 24%.

While no TSX Composite components saw a big decline on Thursday, Premium Brands Holdings and Descartes Systems were the worst-performing stocks on the benchmark, with around 2% losses each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, and Suncor Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, most commodities were trading on a mixed note, which could likely keep TSX stocks flat at the open today. While investors could continue digesting the recent monetary policy moves, Canada’s latest retail sales and the U.S. existing home sales data will also remain in focus this morning. Also, any big update related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could heighten the market volatility in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

stocks rising
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Uranium Stocks Staged a Sharp Recovery on Thursday

| Jitendra Parashar

Skyrocketing uranium prices amid supply concerns and analysts’ rising optimism could be driving uranium stocks higher on the TSX.

Read more »

Choose a path
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget XRP! What I’d Buy Amid Inflation and Stock Market Volatility

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) may be a better buy than Bitcoin or XRP at this juncture to tame the extremely choppy…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Endeavour Silver Stock Plunged 10% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s the main reason why Endeavour Silver stock fell sharply today.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Potential Stocks to Buy on the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks outside of the energy sector have visible growth potential and are excellent picks in lieu of oil stocks.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Sliding commodity prices are likely to take the TSX benchmark lower today ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy event due…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Labrador Iron Ore Stock Collapsed 20% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Labrador Iron Ore (TSX:LIF) stock fell up to 20% on Monday, as the company declared, despite growth, that it may…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Turquoise Hill Stock Exploded 33% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turquoise Hill (TSX:TRQ)(NYSE:TRQ) stock soared 33% on Monday, as stakeholder Rio Tinto offered to buy out the company for over…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discounted deal when it comes to stocks, especially if that deal is likely…

Read more »