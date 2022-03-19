Home » Investing » Buy These 2 REITs to Protect Against Stagflation

Buy These 2 REITs to Protect Against Stagflation

Residential and industrial real estate investment trusts can be an excellent defensive play against stagflation.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

Stagflation. What is it? It sounds scary right? Essentially, it is combination of stagnant economic growth plus higher than forecasted inflation. Right now, it is potentially on the horizon for both Canadian and U.S. investors.

While economic growth shows signs of slowing as the U.S. Federal Reserve tapers its stimulus and hikes interest rates, inflation remains persistently elevated and un-transitory thanks to a combination of supply chain disruptions, global economic sanctions, and sky-high energy costs.

A stagflationary environment wreaks havoc on most conventional investment portfolios, with both stocks and bonds expected to deliver muted or negative returns under such conditions. Investors seeking returns in a stagflationary environment have to consider alternatives like commodities, precious metals, or real estate.

Why invest in real estate?

For the last option, a good pick for your investment portfolio are real estate investment trusts (REITs). As a pool of real estate assets trading on a stock exchange, REITs offer liquidity, monthly income, potential for capital growth, and exposure to real assets without the need to purchase property.

You can think of REITs as corporations that act like a mutual fund for real estate holdings. They pool the capital of numerous investors, invest in real estate, and pay a distribution through the underlying rental/lease income generated. Consider it like being a landlord and collecting rent, but without the hassle.

Shares of REITs trade on stock exchanges like any other stock, making it easy to buy and sell when you want. REITs can be held like any other qualified investment in a TFSA and RRSP, allowing for tax-free or tax-deferred distributions and capital gains. This makes them an excellent diversifier for most portfolios.

Which REITs are best for stagflation?

REITs can invest in different types of property holdings, such as residential, industrial, office, and retail. Different sectors have varying levels of distribution yield and risk, so you can pick and choose to match your needs.

Good picks for a stagflationary environment would be industrial and residential REITs. These offer a hedge against inflation by passing through higher costs to their tenants through rent increases. Rising property prices (especially in Canada) also outpaces inflation significantly, which raises the value of REITs.

For a residential pick, consider Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN). CAR.UN owns more than 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada. CAR.UN pays a distribution yield of 2.67% ($1.45 per share), and has a sustainable payout ratio of 17.54%.

For an industrial pick, consider Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). It owns over 108 logistics, warehouse, and industrial properties in North America and Europe, representing approximately 45.3 million square feet of leasable area. GRT.UN pays a distribution yield of 3.27 ($3.1 per share), and has a sustainable payout ratio of 15.09%.

The Foolish takeaway

REITs are uniquely positioned to potentially benefit from an inflationary environment. If inflation becomes stagflation, their income potential provides investors with a source of returns in an otherwise unpredictable market. A small allocation to REITs in your portfolio can therefore provide great diversification benefits.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST.

More on Dividend Stocks

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Investing: Earn $2,643/Year on Easy Mode

| Adam Othman

One of the best and easiest ways to start a passive income stream is by investing in dividend stocks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Passive Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks I think long-term investors may want to consider in this uncertain environment.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

Take a Defensive Posture With These 2 TSX Commodities Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian commodities stocks that long-term investors looking for a defensive position may want to consider right…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Earn $236/Month With These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Adam Othman

Create a passive-income stream through shareholder dividends with these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With Stunningly High Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can earn higher passive income from three dividend stocks whose yields are more than 6%.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip for the Long Haul

| Adam Othman

Growth stocks continue to trade at discounts, and these two TSX stocks could be excellent long-term investments at current levels.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Are REITs Too Expensive to Buy Right Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

REITs aren’t expensive or cheap, but investors can base their decisions on the sub-sector and its sensitivity to specific economic…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Get a 5% Yield

| Kay Ng

Dividend investing is a simple way to boost your income now. Start investing for yields of more than 5% with…

Read more »