Home » Investing » Why Galaxy Digital Stock Fell 10% on Monday

Why Galaxy Digital Stock Fell 10% on Monday

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) stock traded down on Monday in reaction to the price of cryptocurrencies falling slightly over the weekend.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing declines

Image source: Getty Images.

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) saw shares go through a slight price correction, as investors reacted to the drop in cryptocurrencies over the weekend.

What happened?

Bitcoin, along with other cryptocurrencies, such as Ether and Solana, lost some of the gains they made last week, losing about $2,000 in value from heights on Saturday. Galaxy Digital stock saw shares drop by 10% in the news before recovering slightly.

This comes just as Galaxy Digital stock saw shares jump 12% on Friday, as Bitcoin and other digital currency companies remained higher and steadier than they have in months. Even still, cryptocurrencies in general remain far off from all-time highs by the tens of thousands in the case of Bitcoin and thousands in the case of Ether.

So what?

The fall comes as cryptocurrencies continue to react to financial markets. Despite the business aiming to be a standalone means of making money, it seems that investment has become correlated with equities. The recent drop comes over fear of the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In the case of Galaxy Digital stock, it seems it’s been more of a correction and wait and see approach. There was a surge, but there isn’t a fall quite yet. This goes to show that while investors may be cautious due to the risky environment, they don’t exactly think they should get out of it entirely.

Now what?

Whether it’s government institutions, finance companies, big banks, Wall Street, or whatever, everyone seems to agree. Cryptocurrency is the future. In that future, Galaxy Digital stock will have a strong place as a miner, lender, asset manager, and more in the world of crypto.

That being said, for the next year or so, it’s likely that Galaxy Digital stock will also continue to be a risky investment. It continues to be quite volatile, as the volatile market influences its movement. But, long term, analysts remain quite optimistic, giving it a potential upside of 128% as of writing.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock were down 7% on Monday as of writing and down 10% in the last year. It now trades at 4.21 times earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

think thought consider
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: What’s the Verdict?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The high-profile lawsuit against XRP has yet to be decided, but a verdict in the crypto’s favour could send the…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ether: Can it Still Beat Bitcoin?

| Andrew Button

Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) is losing ground to Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Can it regain momentum?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

XRP Is Struggling: Can a Lawsuit Win Save it?

| Andrew Button

Despite positive developments in the Ripple lawsuit, XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is still going down. Can it recover?

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Can Bitcoin Reach US$100,000 in 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Bitcoin prices have plunged 40% from all-time highs, making investors extremely nervous. Let's see if the world's largest cryptocurrency can…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Meme Tokens: Is Another Rally in the Cards?

| Chris MacDonald

What's in store for meme tokens this year?

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

What’s in Store for XRP in April?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is a top cryptocurrency that long-term investors may want to consider as we head into what…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Crypto Stocks Are Safer Bets Than Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two crypto-related stocks are safer options for Canadians desiring exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Cryptocurrency

Why Galaxy Stock Jumped 12% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Galaxy Digital (TSX:GLXY) stock saw shares rebound even further on Friday, as the company saw a recovery in Bitcoin that…

Read more »