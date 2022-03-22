Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 1 Top Canadian Growth Stock for DIY Investors

1 Top Canadian Growth Stock for DIY Investors

Do-it-yourself investors can actually outperform big-time money managers. Here’s one Canadian stock that could help you do it.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

You may not realize it, but Canadian do-it-yourself (DIY) stock investors have a massive advantage over big-wig investment managers! It might seem impossible, but you have a strong chance to outperform a majority of professional money managers. Here is why.

You can build a DIY portfolio exactly as you want

Firstly, large-scale investment managers often have a specific mandate. That means their funds must follow a series of guidelines that can limit how and where they can invest. They are constricted by market capitalization, asset class, or geography. For DIY investors, the sky is the limit, and there are endless opportunities as to where to invest.

DIY investors can buy Canadian stocks that money managers can’t

Secondly, many investment funds are just too large to invest in smaller Canadian stocks with huge potential. Given the scale of money involved, many managers just cannot own certain stocks because they are too small. Some companies’ entire market capitalization is smaller than the size of a single institutional position.

As a result, Canadian DIY investors can buy stocks in the early (or even mid-) stages before they are ever on the radar of the big-time money manager.

DIY investors can think long term

Lastly, DIY investors do not need to meet short-term return thresholds. This means you can invest and think long term. Fund managers must hit quarterly and annual return targets or they risk getting sacked.

However, this can lead to a significant amount of churn and trading in their portfolios. This high activity can deliver short-term results. However, over the long term, this type of behaviour can lead to significant market underperformance (especially after expenses/fees, re-investment risk, etc.).

You don’t need a finance degree to succeed at investing

The reality is, you don’t need an MBA or a CFA to be market-beating investor. You don’t need to be a financial expert. However, you do need to be patient, have a strong mental/emotional fortitude, and a curiosity to learn and continually grow. You do need to work hard and make sure you understand the businesses behind the stocks you are buying.

If you can master these traits, it is possible for DIY investors to beat the market. Sometimes all it takes is finding one high-quality, long-lasting winner. One stock that has won and should keep winning for many years ahead is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Constellation Software: A top Canadian growth stock

It is a legendary Canadian growth stock. Over the past 10 years, it has delivered a whopping 2,871% total return! With a market capitalization of $45.7 billion, Constellation is not a small company. It has grown by acquiring small, niche-focused vertical market software businesses across the world.

A top Canadian stock

It has thousands of global acquisition opportunities. As it gets larger, it gets the scale and expertise to expand into new markets and even new verticals. Last year, Constellation deployed more than $1.3 billion of capital.

This was its largest capital deployment in history. Consequently, Constellation could see a wave of rising cash flows in the coming years. This top Canadian stock recently pulled back by about 7% from all-time highs. Given its history, any decent pullback has been an incredible buying opportunity.

For a Canadian stock with a top-quality management team, broad opportunities to keep growing, and a reasonable valuation, Constellation is a must-own for DIY investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

DIY Investors: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks for Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you investing on your own? Here are three blue-chip stocks you should add to your portfolio!

Read more »

food restaurants
Stocks for Beginners

Nearing Retirement? 1 of the Cheapest Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) has a huge dividend yield and an attractive valuation, making it a great retiree stock for…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: This 1 Blue-Chip ETF Is All You’ll Need

| Joey Frenette

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) won't make you rich, but it can help you build real wealth in…

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Stocks for Beginners

Buy Alert: These Top Canadian Stocks Won’t Be Cheap Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

In today's market, many top Canadian stocks to buy are cheap. But as we saw when the market started to…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top Canadian real estate stock is not just one of the best to buy in the industry…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Hold for the Long Term

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to build a portfolio for the first time? Here are three stocks new investors should hold.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

Think Investing Is Risky? These Canadian Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're worried about the uncertainty in markets but still want to buy high-quality Canadian stocks, these two companies are…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? 2 Canadian Stocks to Put on Your Buy List

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to start investing now, here are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy today and start…

Read more »