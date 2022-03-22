Home » Personal Finance » Make $175/Hour With This Fun Side Hustle

Make $175/Hour With This Fun Side Hustle

Inflation has all Canadians needing extra cash, which is why a fun side hustle like this one can really help, bringing in hundreds of dollars a week!

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

These days, Canadians are very worried about their cash. The stock market, once a fun way to make lots of cash in a short time, is now proving to have a beast with two heads. And the ugly one is rearing its head right now.

This all comes from a variety of reasons, not least of which is inflation. And it’s why many Canadians have started to see a side hustle not just as a side project but almost a necessity — especially since wages simply are not rising at the same pace as inflation.

With that in mind, if a side hustle is something you’re interested in, then it should at least be two things: lucrative and fun! This is why I have the perfect one for you.

User Interviews

Just as it sounds, User Interviews is a site where participants can make a killing in a short period of time by being involved in interviews. These interviews surround mainly consumer research studies, and they pay a killing to get your opinion on products. In fact, it’s one of the highest-paying consumer programs online!

Here’s how it works. Companies post their surveys online, looking for consumers. The benefit for them is with so many applicants, they can get results in hours instead of weeks or even months. Companies that have used the program include Adobe, Amazon, and more. It usually happens for a product launch, new website, or even an app, where they want practically instant feedback. Instead of changing something immediately and potentially losing millions from clients complaining, now they can get feedback and make changes before a launch.

Once you sign up, you get access to thousands of surveys. It’s like looking through jobs, where you can then sign up once you see how much the study pays, how long it takes, what type of study and a description. Then go ahead and apply and complete a screener for next steps.

Show me the money

Now, here’s the biggest issue users have with User Interviews. Once the study is complete, you get paid the advertised amount as a gift card. But before you toss your computer, those gift cards include PayPal, Amazon, and even Visa gift cards. Therefore, you can use them to purchase anything — not just a certain type of product.

Just be careful, as not every survey offers each of these. If you really want that Visa gift card, make sure your survey offers that as a payment option. But after that, you can rake in the dough!

And you really can rake it in. There are topics on there that ask for 15 minutes of your time and pay $100. If you found four of those, suddenly you’ve made $400 in an hour!

Of course, not every one is $100, but even those that pay $50 or sometimes even $10 are usually incredibly fast surveys. So, it can add up, even if you’re doing this just a few times per night.

Bottom line

This won’t replace your day job. You won’t be able to apply for every single survey, as the applicants involved varies. However, it certainly is a fun, fast way to make a lot of cash in a short period of time. And given the way inflation is moving higher and higher, it’s something we could all use these days.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Inc., Amazon, PayPal Holdings, and Visa.

