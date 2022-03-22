Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 22

The U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments about inflation could keep TSX stocks volatile.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The stock market in Canada started the week on a strong note, as the TSX Composite Index rose by 191 points, or 0.9%, on Monday to cross the 22,000 level for the first time ever. The main Canadian market benchmark settled at 22,009 with solid gains, despite weakness in the key U.S. stock indexes. A sharp recovery in commodity prices across the board took the shares of energy and metals mining companies on the TSX higher, as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to raise supply concerns.

In contrast, technology and healthcare stocks turned negative on March 21 after Fed chair Jerome Powell said that the “inflation is much too high.” In his latest speech, the central bank chief also emphasized “restoring price stability while preserving a strong labour market.”

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Lithium Americas, Vermilion Energy, Advantage Energy, and MEG Energy rose by at least 7% each yesterday, making them the top-performing stocks on the TSX.

In contrast, Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) fell by 7.3% to $27.79 per share. With this, BDGI stock lost most of the 11.2% gains it saw in the previous session after announcing its fourth-quarter results. While the Canadian construction and engineering company managed to exceed analysts’ revenue estimates in the December quarter, it reported much wider-than-expected losses for the quarter, as it faced challenges in aligning its operator of staffing with uneven market recovery.

West Fraser Timber, WELL Health Technologies, and Interfor were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks Monday, as they fell by more than 4% each.

Based on its daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources remained the most active stock on the exchange for the second consecutive session, followed by Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

TSX today

Most commodities — except base metals — continue to inch up early Tuesday morning. This should help TSX energy and precious metals mining stocks open on a bullish note this morning. While most tech stocks saw a massive recovery last week, they could remain volatile this week, as investors continue to speculate about the pace of the Fed’s monetary policy tightening after Powell’s latest comments about high inflation.

The Toronto-based tech company Converge Technology will release its detailed Q4 and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday after announcing strong preliminary results last week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and VERMILION ENERGY INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

edit Safety First illustration
Energy Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two safe TSX stocks right now could help you protect your overall stock portfolio from inflation-driven market volatility.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

The Rise of Canadian Energy Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

Driven by solid crude oil rally, Canadian energy stocks have returned almost 500% since the pandemic.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks to Buy Before it Spikes Again

| Adam Othman

The Ukraine crisis has set financial markets on a roller-coaster ride, and here are two oil stocks slated to surge…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Millennials: 2 Super Energy Stocks to Hold Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Millennial investors should buy and hold top energy stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy if Oil Skyrockets More

| Adam Othman

The post-pandemic supply crunch pushed energy stocks in Canada up by a significant margin, and the momentum might not wane…

Read more »

Choose a path
Energy Stocks

Oil Futures ETFs vs Energy Stocks – Which Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) have delivered good returns this year, but are oil futures ETFs better?

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

1 Big Reason to Consider This Canadian Pipeline Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is a top Canadian pipeline stock investors should consider right now.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Energy Stocks

Buy These 2 ETFs to Protect Against High Inflation

| Tony Dong

Agriculture and energy exchange-traded funds could be a great defensive play in a inflationary environment.

Read more »