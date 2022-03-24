Home » Investing » 2 Broken TSX Stocks to Watch Closely

2 Broken TSX Stocks to Watch Closely

CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are 2021 dogs, but don’t expect the underperformance to last.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at two of the best TSX stocks that may be “broken” from a technical perspective but have businesses that are doing just fine and should be in a great spot to bounce back once Mr. Market has the opportunity to calm down. Indeed, the path ahead could prove rocky with more interest rate hikes in the forecast.

Without further ado, please consider CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) — two robust firms with sagging stocks.

CAE

CAE shares have been under a considerable amount of selling pressure over the last several months, despite the retreat in Omicron cases. While the reopening trade may be off the table, for now, I don’t think it will take long for such names to heat up again.

For those unfamiliar with the firm, it’s a simulator tech firm that also provides training services for airlines. Indeed, the global travel recovery has been in a bit of a rut over the past year. While business travel may be permanently altered, I think that there’s still a lot of pent-up travel demand that could be met this summer. Indeed, the airlines are a great way to play such a recovery, but CAE, I believe, is a more prudent bet, given its solid balance sheet and defence business, making it less sensitive to near-term COVID outbreaks. Yes, outbreaks can still happen. We’re not out of the pandemic yet, and although the Omicron “stealth” variant could become a concern later on, Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t see it causing a severe outbreak — at least not anytime soon.

For now, I view CAE as an intriguing reopening stock with a modest multiple. The $10.1 billion company is underrated and is currently down just shy of 25% from its all-time high just north of the $40-per-share mark.

Restaurant Brands International

Speaking of misunderstood reopening stocks, Restaurant Brands International has been dragging its feet yet again. Undoubtedly, it’s been a fast-food laggard, with many of its peers ready to move on from COVID headwinds. Despite being a relative laggard, I think the stock has more room to run once COVID headwinds fully abate in the latter half of 2022.

You see, Restaurant Brands was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Tim Hortons and Popeyes aren’t really known for their drive-thru prowess. Management is taking steps to bolster the loyalty program, and as more people return to dining rooms, I think QSR could surprise to the upside sometime soon. As COVID dwindles further, the masks are coming off, and pre-pandemic levels of normalcy could close in. The implications on a restaurant firm like QSR could be enormous.

For now, QSR stock is stuck in the gutter at around $70 and change per share. While I’m not the biggest fan of management, I think that it’s tough to pass up the incredible brands under the banner. Also, the nearly 4% dividend yield is a very enticing proposition for value-conscious income investors looking to combat inflation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Earn Tax-Free Income for Life

| Kay Ng

Buy this dividend stock at good valuations, and buy lots in market corrections. Then never sell for growing passive income!

Read more »

clock time
Cryptocurrency

Ripple – Banks Go All-in!

| Andrew Button

Top banks like the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are using XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) for payments!

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: When Will it Hit $1,000?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to climb higher after several months of volatility, but will it soon hit $1,000?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With +5% Yields Pay Cash Every Month

| Kay Ng

Monthly income is useful in many ways. That's why you should keep a watchful eye on these three dividend stocks.…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Transition to EVs: 2 TSX Stocks Are Dream Investments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX growth stocks are must-buys today as Canada’s transition to electric vehicles accelerates.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you are worried about the volatile stock market, why not just buy these quality Canadian stocks for reliable monthly…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks That Are Charging Higher Today

| Robin Brown

TSX growth stocks are seeing a very strong recovery in the past week. Here are two stocks I would be…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Rises Above US$42,500, But Don’t Get Excited

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bitcoin rose above US$42,500 without a specific catalyst, so the price could also drop sharply without warning.

Read more »