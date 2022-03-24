Home » Investing » Shopify Stock: When Will it Hit $1,000?

Shopify Stock: When Will it Hit $1,000?

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock continues to climb higher after several months of volatility, but will it soon hit $1,000?

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has had quite the last few months. After soaring at what seemed like an unstoppable rate, Shopify stock hit $2,228 per share. But after that, shares sunk lower and lower. The company eventually hit a 52-week low of $654 last week — a drop of 71% when all was said and done.

But now, Shopify stock is climbing once more. Shares are up a whopping 42% since those 52-week lows, reaching $928 per share as of writing. So, it looks like that $1,000 is back in sight. But when could it happen, and what happens next?

Oversold to the extreme

I think it’s safe to say that Shopify stock is on its way back to $1,000.

Shopify stock first got hit by an increase in vaccination rates. The e-commerce industry soared during the pandemic, and Shopify rose right along with it. But with vaccinations up, many believed that e-commerce would come down. Even with the company reporting record results during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Yet then things got worse. The tech sector dropped, algorithm changes led to a developer revolt, and then the Ukraine invasion led to even more uncertainty. But this took the oversold stock to even lower levels, leading to the rise we’re seeing today.

Headed to $1,000?

Granted, Shopify stock did receive a number of downgrades from analysts pretty much across the board. The average target price when from about $2,400, down to $1,200, where it is now. Analysts haven’t weighed on the stock at all since Feb. 17 — likely because there hasn’t been anything from the company either.

And that’s the difference. Shopify stock didn’t panic, because the situation was global. While it remains unclear as to how permanent supply chain problems, e-commerce sluggishness or otherwise will be, one thing remains clear: Shopify stock was definitely oversold.

Now, shares are back up, and the company is no longer in oversold territory at a relative strength index of 53. However, it could still be considered a deal if it heads back to $1,000. But will it?

According to analysts, yes

Analysts are split between recommending Shopify stock as a buy or a hold. But when it comes to the share price, analysts across the board peg it at least hitting $1,006. That alone represents a potential upside of 8% as of writing.

However, the consensus target price remains at about $1,250. That would give investors a potential upside of a whopping 35% as of writing. Now, again, this is far lower than the $2,000 and above share price from before. And that comes mainly due to the lower year-over-year growth announced by the company. But that growth remains in the double instead of triple digits. And that makes Shopify stock a solid buy, even as it rises higher and higher.

Shares of Shopify stock were up 6% as of writing for the day and 15% in the last month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify.

More on Tech Stocks

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Transition to EVs: 2 TSX Stocks Are Dream Investments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX growth stocks are must-buys today as Canada’s transition to electric vehicles accelerates.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks That Are Charging Higher Today

| Robin Brown

TSX growth stocks are seeing a very strong recovery in the past week. Here are two stocks I would be…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

3 ETFs That Have Returned Over 80% in the Last 5 Years

| Adam Othman

The stability and longevity of an ETF's growth can outweigh the pace of an individual growth stock, at least as…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

The Market Correction Is Ending: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

With plenty of opportunities for Canadian stocks to start rallying again, here is one of the best and cheapest investments…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Stock: Why NOW Is the Time to Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While BlackBerry stock is trading below $10 once again, it is not a cause for concern. Rather, it's an opportunity…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Tech Stocks

2 Tech-Heavy ETFs to Buy for Growth Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Attractive options for investors who want exposure to the technology sector despite its underperformance in 2022.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Got $300? Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These growth stocks are priced reasonably and have strong potential for growth.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

Why E Automotive (TSX:EINC) Stock Dived 12% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why E Automotive (TSX:EINC) stock tanked by more 12% on Wednesday.

Read more »