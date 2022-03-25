Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Without Hesitation Today

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Without Hesitation Today

Here are three of the best and safest Canadian dividend stocks you can buy today to help increase your portfolio’s passive income.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

With all the factors impacting markets today, and all the uncertainty, it makes sense that some investors might be hesitant to invest in this environment. However, there are plenty of high-quality stocks to consider that can both protect and grow your portfolio. Dividend stocks especially are some of the best businesses to buy now.

When you find a high-quality stock that has operations that are capable of earning it a consistently growing return, these stocks will be some of the best to buy.

Not only do they continue to return capital, which you can reinvest in new opportunities, but they are also well known to be quality companies, resulting in them being a lot less volatile.

So, if you’ve got cash to invest, but you’re worried about the market environment, here are three top Canadian dividend stocks you can buy without hesitation.

One of the lowest-risk dividend stocks you can buy

If you’re looking for a low-risk investment to buy, one of the best dividend stocks to consider is Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). Fortis is a massive utility stock with 10 different electric and gas operations totaling $58 billion in assets and serving over three million customers in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

As you can see, the stock is well diversified. And because it offers services that are crucial, Fortis’s operations and the cash flow it receives are highly stable.

Therefore, with the company having highly stable operations, it’s one of the best dividend stocks you can buy for your portfolio. But Fortis isn’t just a safe dividend stock. It’s one of the oldest dividend-growth stocks in Canada.

For 48 consecutive years, Fortis has increased the dividend. Currently, the company’s guidance suggests Fortis will increase that dividend by roughly 6% annually through 2025.

If you’re looking for a safe dividend stock that you can buy to help you constantly grow your passive income, Fortis is one of the best to consider.

A top consumer staple stock to buy for income

North West Company (TSX:NWC), a consumer staple stock operating mostly in northern Canada and Alaska, is also one of the safest companies you can gain exposure to.

North West is defensive because consumer staples — food, clothing and other essential household items — are goods that consumers can’t go without.

So, much like Fortis, even if a bad recession was to ever hit the economy, North West could continue to expect to see a strong level of sales and cash flow coming from its operations.

Plus, in recent years, the company has done an incredible job of improving these operations and growing its margin. So, it’s not surprising that, like Fortis, North West Company is a Dividend Aristocrat, constantly increasing its dividend payments each year.

Therefore, if you’re looking for a safe dividend stock you can buy without hesitation today, North West is a top choice.

One of the safest high-yield stocks in Canada

Lastly, if you’re looking for a bit more of a yield than Fortis’s 3.6% dividend or North West’s 4% yield, Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is one of the best dividend stocks to consider. While the stock is not as safe as North West or Fortis, it’s still one of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

As we saw through the pandemic, a massively impactful and unprecedented event, Pizza Pizza was impacted to the point it had to trim its dividend. Of all its peers, though, it was the most resilient. And typically, it’s a stock with robust sales that you can count on to own for years.

However, it’s worth noting that in the worst-case scenarios, a higher-yield stock like Pizza Pizza won’t be as resilient as the other two. That doesn’t mean it’s not worth an investment, though. It’s just something to keep in the back of your mind.

Right now, with Pizza Pizza offering a dividend yield of roughly 5.7%, if you’re looking for a higher-yield dividend stock to buy that should continue to pay a resilient dividend, Pizza Pizza is one of the best investments to consider.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. The Motley Fool owns and recommends PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Own for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

If you want a true passive-income strategy, buy these two top-quality dividend stocks, tuck them away, and never sell them.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Dividends

| Adam Othman

Generate significant returns to create a passive-income stream through these two high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

3 Factors Will Bring the Housing Market to Breaking Point

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s housing market remains red-hot, although economists see things are developing and could lead to a breaking point.

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Oil-Related Dividend Stocks to Buy Before March Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

As crude oil prices continue to soar, long-term investors can consider buying these two of the best oil-related dividend stocks…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Will Help You Retire Early

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian stocks are some of the best long-term investments you can buy that will help you to reach…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Add for Passive Income in Retirement

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are two top passive-income stocks to consider today.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Seed capital of $500 is enough to buy inexpensive but high-yield dividend stocks and make the money grow.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Has Gained 100% This Year: Will it Continue?

| Vineet Kulkarni

This stock has gained 1,500% since the pandemic.

Read more »